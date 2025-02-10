"Top prospect looking like cooked food": Hoops fans react as AJ Dybantsa's Utah Prep loses to Darryn Peterson's Prolific Prep in a tough contest 

AJ Dybantsa, the BYU signee and No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2026, left it all out on the court in Utah Prep's 96-90 loss against Darryn Peterson's Prolific Prep on Friday. Dybantsa recorded 49 points, nine rebounds and three assists, but it wasn't enough to secure the win in The Grind Session

Ballislife shared some highlights of Peterson taking on Dybantsa.

"Do most players duck smoke when it comes to defending the other teams best player?? 👀👀," the caption read.



"I do like that AJ was tryna guard him. We need more matchups if we going headline "X'' player vs "A" player."

Hoops fans talked about how Peterson was able to score against Dybantsa:

"Top Prospect Looking Like Cooked Food On The Defensive End. Smh," a fan commented.



"AJ stay getting cooked on defense."

"He gave aj that work fr," another fan commented about Peterson scoring against Dybantsa.



"AJ needs to work on his on-ball defense."



"Yall saying aj got cooked but u dont see dp guarding him."



Hoops fans react as AJ Dybanta's Utah Prep loses to Darryn Peterson's Prolific Prep in a tough contest

"AJ gets the head nod cause he’s trying to sit down & guard plus was able to score almost 50 still. The other guy can’t guard him so relax people. Cause if AJ came out & didn’t guard & only focus on scoring what would his stats sheet look like????" commented a fan.



'Y’all act like AJ still didn’t have 49 points 🤷🏽‍♂️ nobody said he was an elite defender when he’s the best offense of player in the country."

AJ Dybantsa's Utah Prep defeated Iowa United

Following a loss to Darryn Peterson's Prolific Prep, BYU signee AJ Dybantsa led Utah Prep to a 69-61 victory over Iowa United on Sunday. Dybantsa scored 38 points and added three assists and two steals.

Washington signee JJ Mandaquit contributed 10 points, three rebounds and eight assists.

Dybantsa is expected to enroll at BYU at the end of April and will be joined by Utah Prep teammate Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgess, a power forward from American Fork, Utah.

