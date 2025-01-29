Top-ranked 2025 class hoopers AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson share their reactions to Koa Peat's McDonald's All-American nod

Arizona's top basketball player, Koa Peat, has been selected for the 48th McDonald's All-American Games roster. On Tuesday, Peat shared the update on Instagram and was congratulated by Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa who are also part of the roster.

AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson share their reactions to Koa Peat's McDonald's All-American nod via Instagram.

" West Team," AJ Dybantsa commented.

" Reunite," Darryn Peterson commented.

The McDonald's All-American Games showcase young talent from across the nation, split into two divisions: East and West. Athletes are nominated by either a high school coach, athletic director, principal or a member of the McDonald's All-American Games selection committee.

Alumni of this prestigious event include Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Shaq O'Neal, Michael Jordon and Carmelo Anthony, among others. Unfortunately, Anthony's son, Kiyan, who boasts the first spot in New York, was omitted from the roster.

Koa Peat bags Arizona MaxPreps Player of the Year two years in a row

Koa Peat ranks seventh nationally and is the fourth power forward in the Class of 2025. He plays for Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona.

For the 2023-24 season, Peat registered 20.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 blocks per game. In the state championship game, he bagged 21 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, leading the Pumas to a 71-67 win against the Millennium Goodyear. This feat led him to win the Arizona MaxPreps Player of the Year award for the second year in a row.

In November 2024, Peat attended Arizona State vs Idaho State at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

Chris Karpman posted about this on X.

"Local five-star recruit Koa Peat, No.6 overall in the 2025 class, was sitting with Kenny Dillingham for several minutes here at the ASU vs. Idaho State game. Putting in some cross-sport recruiting time, it seemed. Peat's brother, Keona Peat, is an OL on ASU's football team," read the post.

Expand Tweet

His college commitment remains undecided. He has received offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Texas, Houston and North Carolina. As per On3, Arizona has a chance of 75.8% to land him.

