Top-ranked prospect Jerzy Robinson shares a 2-word message for dual-sport star's commitment to Kansas Jayhawks 

The Class of 2027's No. 1 prospect Jerzy Robinson took to Instagram to share the news of Jaden Nickens committing to Kansas. The Chatsworth, CA native will play both college football and basketball for the Jayhawks.

Robinson re-shared the post on her Instagram story:

Top-ranked prospect Jerzey Robinson shares a 2-word message for dual-sport star's commitment to Kansas Jayhawks

"Yeah twin 🤞🏽," she captioned the story.

Nickens now joins the esteemed company of players such as Antonio Gates, Julius Peppers, Tony Gonzalez Charlie Ward and more who played college football and basketball together.

Nickens had offers from other top programs including Georgia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, California and more. However, while talking with Sports Illustrated, he stated that the coaches made the difference:

“Kansas is a great basketball school, they are building a top football program and I get to play both sports for a great school that have great coaches,” he said. “I love how those coaches worked together to recruit me, how they both want me to play both sports and it is a great fit for me.”

With the basketball head coach Bill Self and the football head coach Lance Leipold agreeing that Nickens could play both sports, he talked to On3 about what they wanted:

“Both staffs told me they wouldn’t recruit me if they didn’t think I could play. They want me to come in, adjust and adapt to college and be the face of both programs. The coaches have high hopes for me.”

ESPN basketball gave Nickens a 78 scout grade and ranked him at the 53rd spot in his position, 48th spot in his region and 24th spot in his state. On the other hand, ESPN football gave him an 80 scout grade and ranked him at the 43rd spot in his position, 44th spot regionally and 28th spot in his state.

Jerzy Robinson's Nike NIL deal

The 14-year-old Jerzy Robinson belongs to the Class of 2027 and has already led Team USA to a gold medal in the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship. She became the youngest player to be named the tournament MVP.

Represented by Klutch Sports Group (founded by LeBron James and Rich Paul), Jerzy Robinson signed a NIL deal with Nike in January. According to On3, Robinson ranks at the fifth spot in the high school women's basketball NIL rankings.

While she has some time before she decides on her collegiate career, Robinson has already shown why she is the No. 1 ranked junior in high school basketball. Which college do you see Jerzy Robinson play for?

