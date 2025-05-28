Chris Paul II, son of the 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul and a Class of 2028 recruit, has been making waves with his performances in the Nike EYBL. The 5-foot-11 point guard plays for his father's Team CP3, as they sit in the first spot in Division C.

On Monday, Paul II uploaded a highlight of his performances from the circuit, showing off his exceptional dribbling moves to create space in the paint and convert tough shots. Furthermore, the reel also showed his shooting prowess from outside the 3-point line.

"2️⃣ back," he captioned the video.

The reel received reactions from plenty of prominent basketball names, including four-time NBA All-Star Trae Young's brother, Timothy Young, Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black, two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas and the No. 6 recruit in the Class of 2026, Jason Crowe Jr.

Trae Young's brother Timothy, Anthony Black, Isaiah Thomas and Jason Crowe Jr. approve of Chris Paul II’s impressive highlight reel (Image: Instagram via @littlechrisp)

Isaiah Thomas commented with three race flags.

Anthony Black added two money bag emojis.

"moving different," commented Timothy Young with two fingers crossed emojis.

Jason Crowe Jr. commented, "2 slime."

Team CP3 boasts a 6-2 record with six points. They started the circuit with a 48-61 win against City Rocks and a 47-54 win against Indy Heat on May 16. They continued their winning streak the next day after sealing a 64-43 win against Expressions.

On May 18, they recorded a massive 81-54 win against Howard Pulley. Chris Paul II scored five points on 2-for-4 shooting, including 1-for-2 from behind the 3-point line. He also grabbed two rebounds, one assist, one steal and committed one turnover in 14:58 minutes.

The streak continued for Chris Paul II's Team CP3, with victories against All Ohio by a 61-46 score and against Meanstreets, 74-64.

Chris Paul II's performance not enough for Team CP3 against Mac Irvin Fire

Team CP3's first loss came against Mac Irvin Fire on Sunday. Chris Paul II recorded 13 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25:46 minutes. He shot an impressive 5-for-10 from the field, including 2-for-3 from behind the arc, and converted his only free throw.

However, this was not enough as Amarion Smith-Holley led Mac Irvin Fire to a tight 68-64 win with his 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Furthermore, Team CP lost their second game in the circuit against Team Final by a 47-61 scoreline on Monday. They will now face MOKAN, Brad Beal Elite, Boo Williams and Team Herro in the next session.

