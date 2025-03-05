Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza commits to play for Team Why Not for upcoming Nike EYBL games

Former NBA star Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza will play for Team Why Not in upcoming Nike EYBL games. The announcement was made via the team's official Instagram page on Tuesday.

Tajh is fresh off the L.A. City Section Open Division Championship final, where he had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead Westchester to the title. The Comets defeated Chatsworth 65-55. He'll be hoping to replicate that same level of performance with Team Why Not at the EYBL games.

Apart from Tajh, five-star power forward Christian Collins has also committed to the team. This season, for St. John Bosco, he's averaging 13.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. He'll be hoping to lead the Braves to the next round of the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships when they take on Harvard-Westlake on Wednesday.

The Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) is a series of grassroots basketball games sponsored by Nike. Team Why Not, a member of the Nike EYBL, is an AAU team owned by Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook.

The 2025 Nike EYBL games kick off on April 25, with the first session ending on 27 at the Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa, Arizona. Kansas City will host the second session, which runs from May 16 to 18, followed by the third session from May 23 to 26. The final session will be held in Augusta, South Carolina, from July 9 to 12.

Which college programs have the highest chance of landing Tajh Ariza?

Five-star prospect Tajh Ariza has 14 college offers, including top programs like USC, UCLA, Kentucky, California State, Kansas, Washington and California State University-Northridge.

According to On3's recruitment prediction, the Trojans are ahead in the race to land Ariza with a 56.4% chance. Ariza already made an unofficial visit to the school, and he claims to love the experience:

Speaking about his visit to USC, he said:

"I went there for a football game. They showed a lot of love. Like, when I walked onto the field, all the fans were showing me love. So, you know, it was cool over there. The atmosphere was crazy. They played Wisconsin, I think, that game, and there was hella people there."

Ariza also believes he can be a good fit with the Trojans.

"The coaches tell me how they like the versatility of my game. They think I can come in and be the guy. Just make plays for others and make everyone better," he added.

Next in line to USC are UCLA and California State University-Northridge, with a 4.5% and 3.8% chance, respectively.

