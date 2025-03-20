The 2024-25 basketball season has ended for most teams, including Tajh Ariza-led Westchester High School. For Ariza, it was an eventful junior year.

Ad

Reminiscing on the just-concluded season, the five-star prospect shared a highlight video on his Instagram story on Thursday.

"Junior szn‼️," Ariza wrote.

Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza shares highlights from his impressive junior season at Westchester High School. (Image via Instagram @tajhariza)

The video, which Tajh also posted as an Instagram reel, included clips of him during practice sessions, games and other off-court moments. It included clips of him making plays, dunking, sinking 3s, dribbling through opponents and celebrating with teammates.

Ad

Trending

The video also featured highlights from the Comets' CIF Los Angeles City Section championship victory over Chatsworth, including medal presentations and trophy celebrations.

Ad

Tajh Ariza and the Westchester Comets (24-10) ended the season in a 75-61 loss to Chatsworth at the regional semifinals, which put an end to their journey in the CIF state championship. Ariza delivered 19 points and 12 rebounds in that game.

Earlier in the season, the two teams met in a title-deciding game, which saw Westchester emerge as winners. Ariza contributed 19 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, leading the Comets to a 65-55 victory in the CIF LA City Section championship game.

Ad

The Comets ended with a first-place finish in the Los Angeles City Section Western League.

Before going into the offseason, Ariza has one more stop to make at the Nike Hoop Summit. He's part of the 24-man team that will be competing on April 12.

Ad

The Nike Hoop Summit is an annual all-star game which started in 1995. The event features top-rated under-19 prospects from the U.S. and other parts of the world. It features two teams of 12 competing in a Team USA vs. Team World format.

Tajh Ariza would represent Team World alongside other top-ranked prospects, including Alijah Arenas, Tounde Yessoufou, Eric Reibe and Ikenna Alozie.

Which college has the highest chance of landing Tajh Ariza?

Former NBA star Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza currently holds 14 college offers. This includes offers from top programs like USC, Arkansas, UCLA, Kentucky, Washington and Oregon.

Ad

According to On3 predictions, the USC Trojans are clear favorites with a 56.4% chance of securing Tajh's commitment. Next in line is UCLA, which has just a 4.5% chance.

Ariza still has one more season of high school basketball to play, which affords him time to make a decision. With his level of talent and performance, more offers might even still come in for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback