Three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, received a warm birthday wish from Tajh Ariza, the No. 8 recruit in the Class of 2026 (as per On3's Industry Rankings) and son of the 2009 NBA Champ, Trevor Ariza. Ariza posted a black and white picture of the two of them on the court together on his Instagram story on Sunday.

"Happy bday brudder big 18 yk how we rocking @alijah0arenas," the caption of Ariza's story read with a fingers crossed emoji.

Trevor Ariza’s son Tajh Ariza shares a warm message for Gilbert Arenas’ son Alijah Arenas’ 18th birthday (Image: IG/ Tajh Ariza)

Alijah Arenas reclassified from the Class of 2026 to 2025. Thus, making this season his senior year. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard played three seasons at Chatsworth High School, totaling 86 games. He posted averages of 31.4 points, 2.9 assists, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest.

In the 2022-23 season, Arenas played 27 games and averaged 30.3 points, nine rebounds, two assists, 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per contest. His breakout year was the 2023-24 season when he recorded 33 ppg, grabbed 8.6 rpg and dished out 2.9 rpg in 35 games.

This season, Arenas has played 24 matches and averaged 30.4 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 4.0 apg, 2.1 spg and 0.8 bpg.

Arenas also led his school to the State Finals match of the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships. However, his 22 points on 38.0% shooting, including 14.2% from beyond the arc, were not enough as they were defeated by Jesuit Marauders with a 66-53 scoreline on Saturday.

The Trojans commit also broke a career milestone in the game after he became the 15th CIF player all-time and the first from LA City Section to reach 3,000 high school career points.

Tajh Ariza's Westchester defeats Chatsworth to win the Championship

Tajh Ariza and Westchester pulled off a 65-55 win over Alijah Arenas' Chatsworth to clinch the 2025 CIF LA City Section Boys' Basketball Championships. He finished the game with a double-double, scoring 19 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out five assists. Arenas scored 31 points.

Ariza ranks No. 3 in the small forward position and No. 5 in California, per On3. With one more year left to decide on his collegiate career, the Trojans lead the race to sign the forward.

