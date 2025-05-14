Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza shows ‘Brotherly Love’ to sibling Tristan as he teaches him slick moves

Tristan and Tajh Ariza, the sons of the 2009 NBA champion Trevor Ariza, practiced together in an Instagram story uploaded by Tajh on Wednesday. The 6-foot-7 small forward taught Tristan some moves, which he later tried.

The brothers shadow-practiced a jumper, dribbled with two balls and worked on their dribbling skills against defenders before shooting the ball.

"Brotherly love," Tajh wrote.

The Class of 2029 prospect turned 14 years old on May 7, and Tajh shared a heartfelt birthday wish for him on his Instagram story.

Tajh Ariza sends a heartfelt birthday shoutout to younger brother Tristan (Image: IG/tajhariza)

"Happy bday lil brother, luv you forever. Got your back forever more," Tajh wrote.

Tajh is the No. 8 prospect nationally, the No. 3 small forward in the 2026 class and the No. 5 prospect in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Last season, he led the Westchester Comets to a 24-10 record and an unbeaten 12-0 slate in the California Los Angeles City Section Western Basketball League, ahead of Palisades, Venice and Fairfax.

They defeated La Jolla Country Day in the first round of the 2025 CIF State boys basketball championships 70-47 on March 4. In the second round, they secured a 71-63 win over Cleveland on March 6, but were unable to go past Alijah Arenas' Chatsworth on March 8 in the regional semifinals, losing 75-61.

"I’m looking for a welcoming environment," Tajh Ariza on his college aspirations

Tajh Ariza, who transferred from Westchester to St. John Bosco (California), will play alongside the No. 2 and No. 3 prospects in the Class of 2026, Brandon McCoy and Christian Collins.

Ariza holds offers from top programs, including the USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, Oregon Ducks and Kansas Jayhawks, among others. In a conversation with On3, he talked about the kind of environment he is looking for.

“Really, I’m looking for a welcoming environment," Ariza said in February. "I’m also looking for coaches who are going to hold me accountable and develop me because I’m not trying to stay in college for more than a year. I’m trying to get in and get out. So I want to play for someone who has the same vision as me. I want to win and I want to develop, so I want to play for a coach who is going to push me.

Ariza still has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

