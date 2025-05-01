Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza stunned after St. John Bosco teammate Christian Collins secures offer from John Scheyere's Duke

Former NBA star Trevor Ariza's son, Tajh Ariza, couldn't hide his surprise after learning of future teammate Christian Collins' recent offer from Duke. Collins, a five-star power forward currently ranked No. 7 in the ESPN 2026 class rankings, shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday. As expected, the news has sparked a number of reactions from fans and fellow hoopers alike.

In reaction to the post, Tajh commented:

"omg."

A number of other high school hoopers like No. 5 ranked prospect Jordan Smith, Sagemont's Kevin Thomas and Marcus Adams Jr. also shared their different reactions to the news, some surprised as well:

"👀." Smith wrote.

“🔥🔥.” Reacted Thomas

"Earned!!" Marcus said.

Fans also shared their reactions to the post:

"Heck yah, Been waiting for this moment 💯🙌, " one fan said.

"Congrats Brodie. Crazy seeing you grow for only a couple of offers to a Duke offer," another fan said.

"This is the one!! Biggest stage," one fan said.

Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza stunned after St. John Bosco teammate Christian Collins secures an offer from John Scheyere's Duke. (Image via Instagram @_christianncollins_)

Prior to this Duke offer, Christian Collins had received 12 college offers. These include offers from the USC Trojans, UCLA, Stanford, Georgia Tech, Oregon, California and Kansas, among others.

Of course, Collins still has a year of high school basketball to play, which means he's got a lot of time on his hands to make a decision. His junior year at St. Johns Bosco ended with him averaging 13.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. His performance helped the Braves to first place finish at the California Southern Section Trinity Basketball league, as well as a 26-7 season overall season record.

Tajh Ariza ranked No. 14 in the 2026 class, also led the Westchester Comets to a First place finish in the California Los Angeles City Section Western Basketball league with a 9-0 record. He also led the team to the regional semifinals of the state championship, and they ended the season with an overall record of 24-10.

Five-star Forward Tajh Ariza Transfers to St. John Bosco for High School Senior Season

Five-star Forward Tajh Ariza, son of former NBA champion Trevor Ariza, has transferred to St John Bosco for his high school senior year. He will now get to team up with five-star No. 7 ranked prospect Christian Collins as well as No. 2 ranked player Brandon McCoy, among others.

League Ready announced this transfer on Apr. 17.

Tajh Ariza had spent his junior year at Westchester High School in Los Angeles, California. He has now decided to join the Braves for his senior year.

