"He’s trying to get more $$$","Recruiting is a massive joke": Fans react as five-star LSU commit Tristen Keys sparks flip rumor

Five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys has been committed to LSU since March, but he took an official visit to Miami this weekend for a multi-day stay. According to On3's Steve Wiltfong, the Mississippi native will also take official visits to Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn and Texas A&M, in addition to Brian Kelly's Tigers.

Keys’ decision to explore other programs sparked backlash from netizens.

"In other words, he’s trying to get more $$$," a fan wrote.

"Verbal commitments should carry binding effect," a netizen wrote.

"Recruiting is a massive joke," a fan added.

"I don’t even understand the point of committing lol," one wrote.

However, many fans used the news as an opportunity to try and lure Keys to their preferred schools.

"Welcome to Auburn 🙏🏼," a fan wrote.

LSU finds itself in a tricky spot, as fellow wide receiver commit Kenny Darby has also been creating buzz about a potential flip after visiting Alabama over the weekend. Darby is expected to make his final decision on July 4, choosing between LSU and Alabama.

Besides Tristen Keys and Kenny Darby, LSU has another wide receiver commit in the 2026 class in four-star prospect Jabari Mack. The Tigers have nine committed players in the cycle, ranking No. 2 in the nation.

Insider reveals LSU's tough battle to keep Tristen Keys committed

Tristen Keys is the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 5 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Steve Wiltfong of On3 reports that there’s strong confidence in Baton Rouge that Keys will remain committed to LSU, though the school has had its ups and downs in keeping recruits locked in. However, Wiltfong notes that Miami remains a serious contender for Keys, especially with his multiple visits there and the program's focus on the wide receiver position.

Wiltfong also mentioned Texas A&M and Ole Miss as schools still in the mix, saying:

"LSU is going to have to battle to keep him. He has always loved the Tigers, what they have done historically at the position, the coaches they have on staff now, the offense, how he feels in Baton Rouge, the closeness to home, but there are some programs that are going to give him a run and give him a lot to think about.”

Tristen Keys is the No. 1 commit of LSU's 2026 class and his potential decommitment is surely going to hurt the Tigers recruiting momentum.

