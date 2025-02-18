SMU signee and son of six-time NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal, Jermaine O'Neal Jr., has impressed with his performances for Dynamic Prep. The 6-foot-5 small forward won the Most Valuable Player at Nike Future Games on Saturday after leading his team to a 66-57 win against No. 1 Recruit AJ Dybantsa's Utah Prep.

O'Neal Jr. took to Instagram on Monday to share some pictures from the game as he hugged his father holding the trophy and celebrated with the team and his coaches:

"“I think im destined for greatness, or maybe im goin insane” -nino," he captioned the post.

Jermaine O'Neal, a proud father, posted a heartfelt reaction for his son in the comments section:

"Trust that my young Bull": 6x NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal shares his reaction to son's charged up social media post (Image: IG/jermaineonealjr)

"You are up next! Trust that my young Bull! Love you JR!" he commented.

Players including Kentucky signee Acaden Lewis and O'Neal Jr.'s teammate and Rutgers signee Chris Nwuli also commented:

Acaden Lewis and Chris Nwuli react to Jermaine O'Neal Jr.'s post (Image: IG/jermaineonealjr)

"Crank from round my way," commented Nwuli.

Lewis also commented, "dem braids."

Jermaine O'Neal Jr. has been an essential part of the Dynamic Prep squad. The Irving, TX, native reached a career milestone after scoring his 1000th career point and leading his team to a 93-51 win against the Texas Alliance of Christian Athletes (TACA) on Wednesday.

He was congratulated by the official Instagram page of Dynamic Prep:

"Congratulations to our @jermaineonealjr Reaching 1,000 career points in just three years of varsity basketball is an incredible achievement! Your dedication, hard work, and talent continue to inspire. The best is yet to come!" the caption of the post read.

The small forward has played 74 matches for Dynamic Prep and is averaging 14.2 points, 2.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Jermaine O'Neal Jr. on his SMU visit

O'Neal Jr. officially visited the Mustangs on Sep. 7 while he had offers from programs including Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, among others. While speaking with On3, this is what he said about his visit to SMU:

“The visit went great,” O’Neal told On3 in September. “I love the coaching staff and how they appreciate me for me. I love the school and everything they’re building there especially since they’re now in the ACC. So in all it was a very good visit.”

Having only taken one unofficial visit to Texas, Jermaine O'Neal Jr. rejected offers from other colleges and signed for SMU on Nov. 16.

Jermaine O'Neal Jr. will be joined by Nigel Walls, Jaden Toombs and BJ Ray-Davis at Andy Enfield's side next season.

