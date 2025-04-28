"Trying (to) break a sweat": Meleek Thomas shares reaction to taking part in adult summer league game ahead of joining John Calipari at Arkansas

Meleek Thomas, the No. 11 prospect in the Class of 2025 (as per the On3 Industry Rankings), concluded his high school basketball career with Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School (Pennsylvania) and the City Reapers of the Overtime Elite League. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard will head to the Arkansas Razorbacks next season.

Thomas has continued to work on his game, as he played in an adult summer league game along with Nate Brazil on Sunday. Some of the highlights were uploaded by West Virginia University alum Derrick Allmond on his Instagram account on Sunday.

Thomas shared the post on his Instagram story with a seven-word reaction.

Meleek Thomas shares reaction to taking part in adult summer league game ahead of joining John Calipari at Arkansas (image: IG/meleek.thomas)

"Out there tryn break a sweat Dassall," Thomas wrote.

Thomas also posted some of the best moments from his time at Overtime Elite on Instagram on March 16.

"Can’t rush greatness. Accomplishing goals I’ve always prayed for and achieving the unthinkable, it really go to show you anything is possible regardless the circumstance. My journey is bigger then me I do it for my family, my city and the ones that look up to me so i’ll keep being the blueprint til god say it’s my time to drop the ball. High school was always smackin😂😂 I’ll never forget the memories and endless time in the gym. It’s time to go make history in the SEC❤️," Thomas captioned.

In his final year with the City Reapers, Thomas led the team to the OTE Pokemon Playoffs Finals after defeating Fear of God Athletics. However, he and City Reapers lost the series 4-0 against South Carolina signee Eli Ellis' YNG Dreamerz on March 15.

Meleek Thomas, AJ Dybantsa and more were unable to lead Team Flight to victory at the Jordan Brand Classic

Team Flight was represented by some top prospects, including Meleek Thomas, BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, Syracuse Orange signee Sadiq White and Duke Blue Devils signee Nikolas Khamenia, among others, at the Jordan Brand Classic on April 18.

However, they suffered a 141-124 loss against Team Air, led by Duke signees Cayden and Cameron Boozer, Syracyse signee Kiyan Anthony and Baylor signee Tounde Yessoufou.

Thomas scored 16 points on 6 of 11 shooting, including 3 of 6 from the 3-point line. He also had two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 17 minutes. Thomas will be joined by Darius Acuff and Isiah Sealy at Arkansas next season.

