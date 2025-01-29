The McDonald's All-American Game final roster was announced on Monday, and four-star Duke signee Nikolas Khamenia shared the announcement on Instagram. The post, as expected, attracted congratulatory messages from fans and fellow high school athletes alike.

In reaction to Nik Kharmenia's post, fellow Duke signees Cameron and Cayden Boozer expressed their excitement for the Harvard Westlake star.

"Yeahhh twinnnnn🍔🍔, " Cayden wrote.

"Omg teammate🍔😈," Cameron posted.

Other fellow hoopers like BYU signee Xavion Staton, college freshman Liam Campbell and four-star junior Joe Sterling also dropped congratulatory remarks.

"So tuff fam," Staton wrote.

"Yessirr brotha," Campbell posted.

"5 BIG BOOMS 💥💥💥💥💥," Sterling wrote.

Fans also dropped congratulatory comments,

"Congratulations, Nik 🤞🏾🏁," one fan said.

"I'm loving it 🔥🔥🔥" another wrote.

"I'm loving it! Congrats my boy!" another said.

Twins Cayden and Cameron Boozer share their reaction to future Duke teammate Nik Khamenia's McDonald's All-American selection. (Image via Instagram @nik.khamenia)

Duke, alongside Uconn, has the most number of recruits on the McDonald's All-American roster, as it will be represented by Cameron and Cayden Boozer alongside Nik Khamania. However, while Khamenia will be playing on the West team, the Boozer brothers have been named on the East team.

The 2025 McDonald's All-American Game is scheduled to take place on April 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The event will also feature a slam dunk contest as well as a 3-point shooting competition.

Nik Khamenia and the Harvard-Westlake Wolverines on course to third straight state championship

Harvard-Westlake (22-1) has been outstanding this season. The Wolverines, who have won all four league games and are on a 13-game winning streak, are on course to win a California state championship for the third straight year.

Four-star power forward Nik Khamenia has been a crucial part of the team's dominance. In its most recent game against No. 17-ranked Notre Dame, Khamenia led the team to a 73-63 victory, scoring 18 points and eight rebounds.

The team will face Sierra Canyon in its next game.

