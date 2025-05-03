Tyran Stokes, Brandon McCoy and Christian Collins take top spots at the latest ESPN100 rankings  

Notre Dame small forward Tyran Stokes ranked in the first spot in the latest 2026 ESPN 100 Ranking Index. He's followed by St. John Bosco's Brandon McCoy in second place and his teammate Christian Collins in third.

The Top 100 rankings were uploaded by the renowned basketball page, League Ready, on Friday:

With the Class of 2025 players heading to their respective colleges, the Class of 2026 players will enter their senior year next season.

In his junior year at Notre Dame Sherman Oaks, Tyran Stokes averaged 21.0 points, 3.9 assists, 9.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game in 29 games. He also led the school to a 28-8 overall record and a 5-2 record in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League, where they lost to Harvard-Westlake in the final game.

In the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships, the Knights beat Montgomery 76-56 scoreline on March 5 in the first round. They then secured a tight 66-64 win against St. Joseph in the regional semifinals on March 8. However, the Knights were knocked out in the regional finals following a 79-76 loss to Roosevelt on March 11.

Meanwhile, Brandon McCoy has played 67 games for St. John Bosco and averaged 15.9 points, 2.4 assists, 6.7 rebounds, three steals and 1.3 blocks per game. Last season, he played 17 games and averaged 16.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.5 apg, 0.8 bpg and 3.1 spg.

His teammate, Christian Collins, played 29 games last season and scored 13.3 ppg, dished out 1.7 apg, grabbed 9.7 rpg, stole the ball 1.1 times and had 0.9 bpg.

The duo led the Braves to a 26-7 overall record and an 8-2 record in the California Southern Section Trinity Basketball League, where they finished first. However, they were knocked out in the first round of the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships with a 70-55 loss to Harvard-Westlake on March 5.

Which program has the highest chance of signing Tyran Stokes?

The 6-foot-7 small forward has received interest from over 20 programs across the nation. He has received offers from the Louisville Cardinals, Kansas Jayhawks, Oregon Ducks, Texas A&M Aggies and Kentucky, among others.

According to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, the Cardinals lead the race to sign Tyran Stokes, with a 42.7% chance. They are followed by Kansas with a 37.3% prediction and Kentucky with a 1.0% probability, while other programs with less than 1% chance.

Tyran Stokes has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

