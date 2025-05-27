Tyran Stokes mania hits Nike EYBL as fans surge for high school phenom’s autograph

Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025, will start his senior year at Notre Dame Sherman Oaks next season. Stokes, who started his high school basketball career at Prolific Prep in 2022, has gained a lot of popularity. Representing Oakland Soldiers at the Nike EYBL, he received requests from fans staying in the same hotel for his autographs.

The Hoops Pill shared the news, including Stokes' IG story and highlights of the 6-foot-8 power forward on Tuesday.

"Fans in the same hotel as Tyran Stokes found out his room number during Nike EYBL Session 3 and slid paper notes under his door asking for his autograph. He signed and returned them 🙏🏻💯 @_thetyranstokes 📸 @kylepruephoto @soru503__ 🎥 @nbafuturestartsnow," the post was captioned.

Stokes graciously signed the autographs and returned them to fans.

He's accompanied by the No. 6 recruit in the 2026 Class, Jason Crowe Jr., at the Oakland Soldiers. The team is third in the Merritt Division with an 8-3 record and eight points, below Team Takeover and NY Rens.

In the third circuit, they beat Jet Academy 74-67 on Friday, PSA Cardinals 68-54 on Saturday and Team Durant 68-78 on Sunday.

Their only loss in the third session came against Team Herro, 79-75, on Monday. One of Stokes' best performances came against Team Durant, where he recorded a double double, scoring 30 points on 10-for-18 shooting, including 1-for-3 from the three-point line and converted all nine of his shots from the charity stripe.

He also grabbed 18 rebounds, dished out five assists and stole the ball four times in 32 minutes.

They next take on Utah Prospects, Vegas Elite, Boo Williams and Expressions in the fourth session, which commences on July 10.

Louisville and Kansas leading the race to sign Tyran Stokes

The Class of 2026 recruit has received over 20 offers from top programs, including Louisville Cardinals, Kansas Jayhawks, Arizona State Sun Devils, LSU Tigers, Jackson State Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels.

According to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, Louisville has a 42.7% chance. They are followed by Kansas with a 37.3% prediction and Kentucky with a 1.0% chance. He has also taken two official visits - to Louisville and Kansas on Oct. 3 last year and April 19 this year, respectively. The rest of the programs have been given less than 1% prediction to land Tyran Stokes.

Tyran Stokes has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

