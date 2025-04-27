Five-star point guard Jason Crowe Jr. was in his element on Friday, leading the Oakland Soldiers to a 99-62 victory against Houston Hoops at the Nike EYBL session I. The No. 6 ranked 6-foot-3 junior from Inglewood High School delivered 26 points, seven assists, and four rebounds in what was a dominant showing for the Soldiers.

On Friday, SportsCenter Next shared a highlight reel on Instagram that captured the brillant tandem of Jason Crowe Jr. and his teammate Kalek House during the game. The post showed the duo dishing out passes, knocking down shots, stopping on a dime to sink mid-range Js and slamming the ball on fastbreaks.

As expected, the post attracted a lot of comments from fans, one of which was from No. 1 ranked junior Tyran Stokes. Reacting to the post, Stokes dropped a simple two-word comment:

“Hey now🔥"

Fans had similar reactions to the duo's heroics.

“🔥🔥🔥.” One fan wrote.

“Touch the Wild 😁.” said another

“Scary hours in Oakland 😱.” the Nike EYBL page, responded.

Tyran Stokes shares 2-word reaction as Jason Crowe Jr. dazzles on Day 1 of the Nike EYBL session. (Image via Instagram @sportscenternext)

Kalek House contributed 18 points, five rebounds, five assists, and six steals to the victory.

The Oakland Soldiers also won their following game, defeating Arizona Unity 85-82 on Saturday. Crowe also delivered a brilliant performance, scoring 22 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Their next game is on Sunday against Team Final.

Which college program can land Jason Crowe Jr.?

While still a junior, five-star point guard Jason Crowe Jr. already holds 15 college offers. This includes offers from top programs like USC, UCLA, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Washington, and Kentucky, among others.

According to on3 prediction, the USC Trojans are currently ahead in the race to land Crowe, with a 54.7 % chance. Next in line are UCLA and California state, with a 4.3% and 3.7% chance respectively.

Crowe just wrapped up his junior year at Inglewood High School, where he plays for the Inglewood Sentinels. Interestingly, his father, former American professional basketball player Jason Crowe, is the current head coach at Inglewood.

Crowe ended the season with an average of 35.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4,0 rebounds per game, helping Inglewood to a 26-7 season record and a first-place finish in the California Southern Section Ocean Basketball league. His impressive performance explains why he’s been getting the attention of many top colleges across the nation.

