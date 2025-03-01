Tyran Strokes Notre Dame set to face McDonald's All-American Bradyen Burries' Roosevelt in CIF Open Division final 

No. 1 ranked junior Tyran Stokes will be leading the Notre Dame Knights against five-star prospect Brayden Burries and the Roosevelt Mustangs in the CIF Open Division final on Saturday. The game is scheduled to take place at Toyota Arena in Ontario.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Stokes and Burries have both been stand-out players for their respective teams this season. Stokes and the Notre Dame Knights currently have a 26-6 record and have won the last four games prior to this game. He's currently averaging 21.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season.

Burries, on the other hand, currently averages 29.4 ppg, 9.0 rpg and 3.5 apg, leading Roosevelt High School to a 31-2 record this season. The Mustangs are on an eight-game winning streak prior to this game.

Ad

The two sides met earlier this season in December, and the game ended in a 76-58 win for Roosevelt. This game will be a rematch of that encounter, and Notre Dame will be hoping to get their revenge.

Apart from Tyran Stokes, the Knights will also be looking to Junior Shooting Guard Zachary White and elite sophomore Navorro Bowman to make a difference. On the other end of the court, senior guard Isaac Williamson and Myles Walker will also prove crucial for the Mustangs.

Ad

To watch the game live, you can use FanDuel TV, which will be televised. It will also be streamed live on the NFHS Network.

Which college programs are in the running for Tyran Stokes' commitment?

Being the No. 1 ranked junior in the country, Tyran Stokes, with his level of performance and talent, has got 25 college programs vying for his commitment. This includes top programs like Louisville, Kentucky, Arkansas, North Carolina, Michigan, Xavier and Oregon, among others.

Ad

According to ON3 predictions, the Louisville Cardinals are the clear favourite to land Stokes with a 66.8% chance. The next favourites, Kentucky and Xavier, are far behind with 1.9% and 1.6% chances, respectively. All the other colleges have a 1.3% chance, respectively.

Expand Tweet

Tyran Stokes still has a whole year to play high school basketball, so it's expected that he'll take his time to make this decision. There's even a high possibility that more offers will come rushing in, especially if he keeps up the level of brilliance he has been showing on the court this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback