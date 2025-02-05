Tyran Strokes shares 1-word message as he posts snap with Bryce James during Notre Dame-Sierra Canyon game

Arizona commit and son of the four-time NBA Champ LeBron James Bryce was up against the No. 1 recruit from the Class of 2026 Tyran Stokes and Notre Dame. Stokes got revenge after the Sherman Oaks were defeated 63–54 by Sierra Canyon on Friday.

In the rematch on Monday, Stokes led Notre Dame to the finals of the Mission League final against Harvard Westlake after defeating Sierra Canyon 83–72 at the Intuit Dome with 28 points. Photographer KG Visualz uploaded some pictures from the game on Wednesday and Tyran Stokes reshared one of the pictures with Bryce James on his Instagram story.

Notre Dame's Tyran Stokes shares 1-word message on photo with LeBron James' son Bryce James after defeating Sierra Canyon

"Brudda. @_justbryce," he captioned his story.

Trending

Harvard-Westlake defeated Crespi 68–50 to advance to the finals. After the loss, Sierra Canyon's record reduced to 20-5 overall and 6-1 in the Mission League.

Tyran Stokes has made waves with his performances for Notre Dame. The Class of 2026 guard already has 25 offers from top programs including UCF, North Carolina, California, Texas Tech, Kentucky and Louisville.

The 6-foot-7 small forward was mic'd up before and during his game against Basha in the Tarkanian Classic last month. He was heard talking about college and his commitment to his friends in a YouTube video uploaded by Betweenxthelines in January.

"I go to Notre Dame High School for the next two years," he said. (9:08) "For the next two years, I go to Notre Dame. I'm not going to lie, when I posted my commitment to this school everyone thought I committed to the the college. Bro my Twitter was going crazy. Oh my God, he committed to Notre Dame College, no dude I'm in Sherman Oaks right now."

LeBron James visits Bryce James' high school match

Young James helped his team to an 87–54 win over Chaminade last month. Furthermore, he was cheered on by the 20-time NBA All-Star LeBron James from the stands.

Famous sports page theScore shared a video showing LeBron at Sierra Canyon's game.

Expand Tweet

"LeBron came out to watch his son Bryce James at Sierra Canyon tonight," the post's caption read.

On Wednesday, LeBron James also shared a clip of his son's dunk during the match on his Instagram story and captioned it:

"Turn me up, Bryce."

LeBron James shares Bryce James' dunk on his IG story (Image: IG/kingjames)

Bryce James will be joined by Dwayne Aristode from the Brewster Academy at Tommy Lloyd's team next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback