Tyran Strokes shares his reaction to Mikey Williams' career-high performance for UCF Knights

Class of 2026 No. 1 prospect Tyran Stokes was elated for UCF Knights freshman guard Mikey Williams after he dropped a career-high 14 points in the 77-65 loss against No. 10 Iowa State on Tuesday.

He took to Instagram to share the highlights of Williams' performance originally posted by Bleacher Report Hoops:

Tyran Stokes shares his reaction to Mikey Williams' career-high performance for UCF Knights (Image: IG_thetyranstokes)

Stokes captioned the story with two white heart emojis and a crossed-fingers emoji to show his support for Williams.

Trending

The 6-foot-3 guard came off the bench to play 28 minutes and scored 14 points on 50% shooting, including 2-of-4 from the 3-point line. He also added three rebounds and an assist. In his freshman year, Williams has played 13 games so far and is posting averages of 4.0 points on 36.7% shooting, including 25.0% from beyond the arc.

He is also putting up 1.2 rebounds, 0.5 steals, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game. With this loss, the Knights are reduced to a 13-11 record while Iowa State bumped their record to 19-5 overall.

The Cyclones only had eight players on their roster for the match and the bench scored 27 points out of the 77. Keshon Gilbert was their highest scorer, who ended the game with 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Tyran Stokes led Notre Dame to the finals of the Mission League after defeating Bryce James' Sierra Canyon and exacting revenge after their 63-54 loss on Feb. 1. While Stokes scored 28 points to play the Mission League finals against Nikolas Khamenia's Harvard-Westlake, they ended up as the runners-up after a tight 67-64 defeat on Thursday.

Stokes has led the Sherman Oaks to a 23-6 overall record after leading them to a 71-68 win against JSerra Catholic on Wednesday.

Which college has the highest chance of landing Tyran Stokes?

The Class of 2026 recruit has received 25 offers from top programs, including Texas A&M, Louisville, Kentucky, Xavier, Oregon, LSU and Kansas, among others, according to On3.

He also made an official visit to the Cardinals on Oct. 3. Furthermore, according to the publisher's recruiting prediction machine, Louisville is the front-runner to sign the 6-foot-7 small forward with a 66.8% chance. They are followed by Kentucky with a 1.9% prediction and Xavier with a 1.6% probability.

Other colleges, including Oregon, Texas A&M and more, have a 1.3% prediction to sign Stokes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback