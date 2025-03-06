 “U on 1 tn”: Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas hypes up future teammate Trevon Brazile as he dominates in game against Vanderbilt

Five-star guard and Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas expressed his admiration for Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile. The former Missouri Tigers player helped the Razorbacks to a convincing 90-77 win over the Commodores, recording 16 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists.

Brazile transferred to Arkansas after spending his freshman season at Missouri where he recorded 43 blocks, the most by any Tigers player that season. Thomas shared highlights of Brazile’s performance in Arkansas’ win over Vanderbilt on Wednesday on his Instagram story.

“Aye tb u on 1 tn,” he captioned the post.

Meleek Thomas' reaction to Trevon Brazile's performance

Meleek Thomas is an Overtime Elite product from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Before joining Overtime, he attended Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School in Midland, Pennsylvania.

Thomas scored 1,750 points in three years at the school, leading it to two PIAA state championships. He averaged 23.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 3.3 steals per game as a junior.

Thomas, ranked No. 11 overall nationally in the 2025 class per the On3 Industry Ranking, is heading to Arkansas. The standout talent signed for the Razorbacks, choosing them over offers from other top programs like Kansas and UConn.

Meleek Thomas and the City Reapers gunning for a three-peat

Meleek Thomas left Lincoln Park following his junior season to join team City Reapers of the Overtime Elite League. He recently led his team to the OTE Pokemon Playoffs finals with a 98-58 win over Fear of God Athletics on Sunday. The win set them up against Eli Ellis’s YNG Dreamerz for the final on Friday.

Thomas totaled 81 points in three games in the playoffs. He grabbed a whopping 33 points in Game 1 along with three assists, nine rebounds and two steals. He put up another impressive performance in Game 2 with 22 points, two assists, nine rebounds and one steal. His hot form continued in Game 3 as he scored 26 points with five assists, eight rebounds and one steal.

Meleek Thomas and the City Reapers are in for a test against YNG Dreamerz and Ellis on Friday. The South Carolina signee has averaged 29 points, 5.7 assists, three rebounds and one steal per game in the ongoing playoffs. Ellis is the biggest threat standing between the Reapers and a three-peat. The four-star shooting guard peaked in Game 2 with 42 points, two assists, four rebounds and one steal.

