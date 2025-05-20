The Betts sisters, No. 2-ranked prospect Sienna Betts and UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts, have become one of the most talked-about sibling duos in the basketball world. But it turns out they're not the only hoopers in the family. Their younger brother, Dylan, is also starting to make a name for himself on the court.

Ad

After Dylan's standout showing at the Adidas 3SSB session, SportsCenterNext decided to shine a spotlight on the Betts family's growing basketball legacy. They shared a post highlighting Dylan's performance, which also outlines each sibling along with their graduation class.

Ad

Trending

On Monday, Sienna Betts reshared the post on Instagram, adding a one-word caption.

“Period.” She wrote.

UCLA-bound Sienna Betts shares 1-word reaction as the Betts family basketball legacy gets spotlight. (Image via Instagram @siennabetts_)

Five-star UCLA signee Sienna Betts just wrapped up an incredible high school career at Grandview, where she had four outstanding seasons. Now, she is gearing up for the next chapter in her basketball career, as she heads to UCLA to join the Bruins for the upcoming season.

Ad

What makes it even more special is that she'll be reuniting with her sister, Lauren Betts, who chose to return to UCLA for her final college season instead of entering the WNBA Draft. The Betts sisters will once again share the court, just like they did back at Grandview.

Dylan Betts, on the other hand, is a 7-foot-2 class of 2028 prospect who is beginning to draw attention with his performance. Over the weekend, Dylan represented the team Tru Colorado TV at the Adidas 3SSB Session.

Ad

Dylan attends Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Even as a freshman, he is already getting college offers from colleges like Washington and UNLV.

"They're winners": UCLA Head Coach Cori Close on Sisters Lauren and Sienna Betts

In an interview with CBS Sports on Thursday, UCLA Bruins coach Cori Close, who will be coaching Lauren and Sienna Betts next season, spoke about how she plans to go about it. She said:

Ad

"If you're going to be a good coach for anyone, let alone two sisters, you would be wise to go, 'Hey, what can I learn from (their family) as well as their coaches, their high school coaches, their club coaches," Close said. "'What can you teach me to be a good mentor for them in this way?'"

Ad

Close described the Betts sisters as winners, speaking about the relationship and bond between them:

"They're winners." Close said. "They want to be great. They do love each other. And I don't know any sisters that don't have a little of this, and a little that, especially when you're that competitive ... it's a thing that we have to have honest communication about."

Interestingly, Sienna Betts is UCLA's only high school recruit so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More