Sienna Betts, the No. 2 player in the Class of 2025 (according to ESPN and On3's Industry Rankings), will be heading to the UCLA Bruins next season. Her younger brother, Dylan Betts, is a Class of 2028 recruit and already stands 7-foot-2.

The center, who represented his team, Tru Colorado, dominated on both ends of the floor as he blocked shots with ease and was a menace in the paint with putback shots and his stellar post game. The highlights were uploaded by "Courtside Films" on Instagram on Sunday:

His sister reshared the post to her IG story with two emojis:

UCLA-bound Sienna Betts shares her reaction to younger brother Dylan Betts dominating at the Adidas 3SSB circuit (Image: IG/ SiennaBetts)

While Dylan Betts' latest stats are unknown, he averaged 6.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 2.1 blocks per game last season in the Adidas 3SSB, playing for Tru Colorado. In the Adidas JR. 3SSB Regional Qualifier #2 2024, Betts scored 5.8 points, grabbed 2.3 rebounds, dished out 0.3 assists and blocked the ball 1.5 times per contest.

Last season, his best performance came against the Bulldogs Elite 14U, where he recorded nine points, five rebounds, one assist and three blocks to lead the team to a massive 49-18 win on Mar. 9.

Furthermore, the 15-year-old also signed with the Prestige Group of Management and will now join top players, including the Arkansas Razorbacks signee Darius Acuff Jr., Michigan Wolverines signee Nate Marshall, Texas Longhorns softball player Kayden Henry and Class of 2026 and the Duke Blue Devils commit Sanai Green.

The owner of Prestige Management Group, Rashad Phillips, commended Betts' skills:

"Dylan Betts is one of those can’t miss prospects that we will look back on years down the line and marvel at his ability,” said Phillips. “What impresses me most is the fluidity for his 7 foot 2 frame and his tremendous skill set."

Sienna Betts to join her elder sister Lauren Betts at UCLA Bruins next season

Sienna Betts received interest from top programs, including the North Carolina Tar Heels, USC Trojans, UConn Huskies and the Arizona Wildcats, among others. However, she signed for UCLA on Nov. 11 last year.

Her sister, Lauren Betts, who initially signed with the Stanford Cardinals, transferred to UCLA in 2023. She will enter her senior year at the Bruins next season. Last season, the 6-foot-7 center averaged 20.2 points, 9.5 points, 2.7 assists, while shooting 64.8%.

Sienna Betts is the only player signed by the Bruins from the 2025 Class.

