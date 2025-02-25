UCLA commit Sienna Betts and the Grandview Wolves have won the Centennial League title after defeating Cherry Creek 60-47 in their final league game on Saturday.

Ad

Ad

Trending

On Monday, the team shared a video highlight of their celebration after the achievement on their official Instagram page. In it, they were seen posing for pictures after the game and celebrating in the locker room.

Ad

Reacting to the video, No. 2 ranked senior Sienna Bets dropped a comment:

"Anything's possible!! 🥹.” She wrote.

UCLA commit Sienna Betts shares 2-word reaction following Centennial League title victory with Grandview High School. (Image via Instagram @grandview_girls_basketball))

Betts has been an important part of the Grandview team this season and was especially instrumental in the win against Cherry Creek, delivering 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists. Sophomore guard Ava Chang also contributed 26 points to the victory, while senior power forward Deija Roberson added 10.

Ad

Grandview's victory was more or less straightforward, as they led throughout the game. With the win, the Wolves have a 20-3 record and are currently on a 14-game winning streak. They went through all eight Centennial league games unbeaten.

Grandview have now won their eighth Centennial League title in ten years. The last time they won it was two seasons ago.

The team will now focus on the 2025 CHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament, which begins on April 1. Their opponent for the first game is yet to be determined.

Ad

No. 2 Ranked Prospect Sienna Betts Named Finalist for the Naismith High School Player of the Year Award

UCLA commit Sienna Betts has been having an incredible season, averaging 23.8 points, 17.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.3 steals per game and leading the Grandview Wolves to the Centennial League title. Her performances have not gone unnoticed, as she was nominated for the 2025 Naismith Jersey Mike's Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year award.

Betts was nominated alongside fellow top-ranked seniors Aaliyah Chavez and Jazzy Davidson. No. 1 ranked junior Saniyah Hall and five-star sophomore Kaleena Smith were also nominated.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback