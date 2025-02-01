“UCLA of course” “Come to Arkansas”: Hoops fans debate Trevor Ariza’s son Tajh Ariza’s potential college pick

Five-star Class of 2026 prospect Tajh Ariza, the son of former NBA champion Trevor Ariza, is one of the best players in high school. At least 14 schools are battling for his commitment, including Kentucky, UCLA, USC and UNLV, among others.

Given Tajh's offers, fans talked about which school the five-star junior should choose.

"UCLA of course," a Bruins fan page wrote.

"Man let’s be real…… if yall see the way pope coaches wat make yall think elsewhere is better??? The offensive system will get u hella buckets and u at Kentucky… wats better den playing with a good coach that’s actually gonna coach and get u open shots???? Im speaking to all HS top players….. u can’t ask for nothing better and u at Kentucky the exposure already there all u gotta do is perform🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ #UK🔵⚪️," one fan said.

"I do see nebraska here . Were on a skid right now . Welcome to nebraska," a fan commented.

Here are other fan reactions.

"Pls come to Arkansas," one fan wrote.

"USC for the bag!!! UCLA if it's following in pops tradition," another fan said.

"3 level scorer and would have all the freedom to shoot in the @nateoats system🔥ROLL MF TIDE🐘," a fan commented.

Hoops fans react to schools trying to recruit Tajh Ariza (Source: Instagram/ tiptonedits)

Tajh Ariza open to leaving Southern California for college

While USC and UCLA are seen as the favorites to land Tajh Ariza, especially with his dad's legacy with the Bruins, many fans believe that he will stay in Southern California. However, during an interview with 247Sports in December, the five-star forward revealed that he is willing to relocate if the school "fits."

"People think that I'm staying on the West Coast but I just want to go to the place that best fits me," Ariza said. "I've lived many other places like Houston, North Carolina, I was in DC for a little bit with my dad so I've been everywhere and am interested in anywhere, not just the West Coast."

Ariza added that he is looking forward to doing things outside of California and acknowledged the pressure he has as a five-star prospect and the son of a former NBA player.

