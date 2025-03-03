UCLA's Lauren Betts' sister, Sienna Betts, adds her name to Colorado's record book

Five-star UCLA signee Sienna Betts became Colorado's all-time leading rebounder across both boys and girls basketball on Monday as she led Grandview to a commanding 72-30 victory over Horizon. The No. 2-ranked prospect delivered her 1,448th rebound, breaking the record of 1,447, which was set by Custer County's Scott Wilson between 1972 and 1975.

Betts expressed her excitement over the achievement:

"I think it's really cool. I totally forgot that it was happening today. It's really exciting. It's awesome. It just kind of happens. I feel like I'm not going crazy after rebounds. I think I just position myself. I don't really box out or anything, and the ball comes to me."

Betts broke the Colorado girls rebounding record six games earlier in the Wolves' 72-22 win over Overland on Feb. 5. She eclipsed Ashton Prechtel's 1,336 rebounds, which she totaled between 2015 and 2019 at Discovery Canyon.

Sienna Betts has had an impressive high school career with the Grandview Wolves, winning two state championships and two Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year awards as a sophomore and as a junior. She has also been as effective as ever this season, averaging 23.8 points, 17.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

Betts will be hoping to lead the Wolves (21-3) to another title this season. Their next game comes against Rocky Mountain High School in a CHSAA girls basketball state tournament game on Wednesday.

Five-Star UCLA signee Sienna Betts named finalist for MaxPreps Player of the Year Award

Five-star UCLA signee Sienna Betts has been named a finalist for the MaxPreps 2024-25 Girls Basketball National Player of the Year Award. She was nominated alongside fellow top-ranked seniors Aaliyah Chavez and Jazzy Davidson. No. 1-ranked junior and sophomore Saniyah Hall and Kaleena Smith were also nominated.

Sienna Betts is also in the running for the 2025 Naismith Player of the Year award, which is set to be announced on Friday. The MaxPreps award, on the other hand, will be announced on April 8.

