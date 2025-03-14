UCLA signee and Lauren Betts' sister, Sienna Betts, receives Gatorade Colorado Girls Player of the Year honor

Sienna Betts, the sister of UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts, has been named the Gatorade Colorado Girls Basketball Player of the Year. It is the third time in a row that Betts will win the award. Apart from the honor, Betts is also one of the finalists for the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year award.

She was named alongside Clackamas High School girls star Jazzy Davidson and Monterey senior Aaliyah Chavez. Following the announcement, Betts was celebrated by the UCLA Bruins, where she will be playing college basketball.

The 6-foot-4 power forward has enjoyed a great season with the Grandview Wolves, and was rewarded with the top honour. Already in her final season at Grandview, she has averaged 23.2 points, 16.8 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 2.2 steals per game.

This is a big improvement from her freshman year, when she averaged 10.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Betts has helped the Wolves to an impressive 24-3 record, and a place in the Colorado state playoffs. She has racked up 1,983 career high school points and is just 17 away from reaching 2,000 points, a feat only 10 other players have done in Colorado state history.

She was integral to Grandview’s 39-35 win over No. 5 Pine Creek in the final four of the state tournament at the Denver Coliseum on Wednesday, leading all scorers with 18 points. Sienna will play her last game for them when they face Legend in the final of the Class 6A CHSAA state title.

It’s all blessings for the Betts sisters at the moment

It has been a remarkable season for the Betts sisters, as Lauren helped UCLA win the Big Ten Tournament Championship after beating USC. She has averaged 19.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists this season and her brilliance recently earned her a place among the five finalists for the prestigious 2025 Lisa Leslie Award, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA).

Sienna Betts will also move to UCLA for the next chapter in her basketball journey, signing with the Bruins in November 2024. Meanwhile, the elder Betts chose to stay with the Bruins despite being touted as a top-five pick in the WNBA draft.

