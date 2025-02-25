Sienna Betts, the No. 3 recruit in the 2025 Class and UCLA signee, was emotional after Adidas 3SSB coach and President of Hardwood Basketball, Derek Griffin, made it to the Silver Waves Media’s 2025 list of the 100 Most Impactful People in Women’s College Basketball.

The official Instagram page of Hardwood Evolution shared a picture of Griffin holding a piece of paper with 100 written on it to congratulate Griffin. The post was later reshared by Sienna Betts on her Instagram story:

UCLA signee Sienna Betts shares her reaction to Adidas 3SSB coach named as one of the most impactful people in women's college basketball (Image: IG/siennabetts_)

"🥹🥹," Betts captioned her story.

Here's the original post:

"HISTORY MADE! Commemorating the big moment, Coach Derek is pulling a Wilt—holding his own “100” sign as he lands on Silver Waves Media’s 2025 list of the 100 Most Impactful People in Women’s College Basketball! In all seriousness, his leadership, passion, and impact go way beyond the hardwood, inspiring our #HardwoodKids every day. Congrats, Coach Derek! Keep leading, keep inspiring, and keep making history!" the post was captioned.

Sienna Betts signed for the Bruins on Nov. 11, 2023, and will join her sister Lauren who plays at the center position for UCLA next season. The younger Betts also plays for Grandview High School and leads them in points, rebounds, assists, steals, FG% and blocks.

In four seasons, the 6-foot-4 power forward has played 100 games for Grandview, averaging a double double with 19.3 points, 4.1 assists, 14.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per contest.

This season, Betts has played 23 games and is averaging 23.8 ppg, 17.0 rpg, 5.0 apg, 2.3 spg and 3.4 bpg, marking her best season at Grandview.

She has averaged a double double in three of the four seasons she has played in high school.

Sienna Betts talks about her game

In an interview with the popular basketball page, SLAM High School, Sienna Betts talked about the kind of player she is. While talking about her game, she said that she does not care about her stats:

“I would describe my game as versatile, high IQ, and specialized,” she says. “My whole goal [in the game] is I don’t care about my stats or anything like [that]. Whatever I can do for a win, that’s what I’m going to focus on.”

“I’ve worked to be here,” Betts said. “I should have confidence in what I do.”

Betts, a gold medalist at the U18 AmeriCup, two-time Gatorade Player of the Year and State Champion, will join the Bruins as the sole player from the Class of 2025.

