UCLA Bruins signee Sienna Betts was elated by Pine Creek High School multi-sport athlete Leekaya Burke-Perryman's commitment news. The 5-foot-3 point guard made her commitment to the Nebraska–Omaha Mavericks and shared the news on her official Instagram account on Tuesday.

Ad

Ad

Trending

"Big shout-out to my family for being my foundation—especially my mom, who’s been my biggest supporter since day one. Your love, sacrifices, and constant belief in me mean everything. I would also like to thank my coaches, To my coaches—thank you for pushing me, challenging me, and helping me grow on and off the court," an excerpt from her caption read.

Ad

UCLA signee Sienna Betts shares warm reaction as standout Colorado player Leekaya Burke-Perryman commits to Omaha Mavericks (Image: IG/ kayaaperryman)

"I’m so so happy for you Kaya 🥹🥹😍❤️🫶❤️‍🔥," commented Betts.

Ad

She also reshared the post on her IG story:

"YESSS," the caption read.

Leekaya Burke-Perryman's commitment news reshared by Sienna Betts (Image: IG/siennabetts_)

Burke-Perryman also represented the Eagles in track & field and field hockey. She played 103 games in four seasons, averaging 12.8 points, 4.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per contest.

Ad

In her freshman season, the guard played 26 games and posted averages of 14.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2.8 spg and 0.3 bpg. Her averages fell in her sophomore year, when she played 25 matches, averaging 12.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 4.4 apg, 2.2 spg and 0.1 bpg.

However, she increased her assist averages in her sophomore year, she scored 14.1 points, grabbed 3.6 rebounds, dished out 5.4 assists, stole the ball 2.1 times and had 0.1 blocks per game in 25 games.

She led the Eagles to a 27-3 overall record and an unbeaten 12-0 record in the Colorado Section 6A/5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro - Metro Basketball League.

Ad

In the 2025 CHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournaments, the Eagles secured a 61-36 win over Overland in the first round on Mar. 1. In the second round, they defeated Ralston Valley by a 45-37 scoreline on Mar. 5. However, they were defeated 38-33 by Cherry Creek in the Great 8 Round on Mar. 8.

Sienna Betts presented with the Naismith All-American jersey

The No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2025 (according to ESPN) was also in the Jersey Mike Naismith Girls’ High School First Team All-America.

Ad

The 6-foot-4 power forward received her jersey and the photos were shared on Instagram by the official pages of the Naismith Awards and the UCLA Women's Basketball on Apr. 30:

"𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐃𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘 🏀Today we were honored to present Sienna Betts with her @jerseymikes Naismith Girls’ High School First Team All-America jersey 👏," the post was captioned.

Sienna Betts is the only player signed by the Bruins from the 2025 Class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More