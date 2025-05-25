UCLA sister duo Sienna and Lauren Betts' younger brother, Dylan Betts, receives offer from Big Ten basketball program

Sienna Betts, the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2025, will join her elder sister Lauren Betts at the UCLA Bruins next season. With Sienna Betts completing her high school basketball career at Grandview in Aurora, CO, she will commence her freshman season at the Bruins, while Lauren Betts will enter her senior year.

Ad

Their younger brother, Dylan Betts, who stands 7-foot-2, is a Class of 2028 recruit. The 15-year-old received an offer from the Purdue Boilermakers and shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday:

"I’m blessed and grateful to receive an offer from @BoilerBall #boilerup," Dylan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Representing Tru Colorado in the Adidas 3SSB, Dylan Betts has shown his explosiveness and ability to work on both ends of the floor. Some of his highlights in the Tru Colorado jersey were uploaded by Courtside Films on Instagram last week:

"He’s 7-foot-2 at age 15 😳 Freshman Dylan Betts dominated the paint at Adidas! @slimdyll @3ssbcircuit," the post was captioned.

Ad

His elder sister, Sienna Betts, also showed her support when she reshared the post on IG story, captioned with two emojis:

Sienna Betts shares her reaction to younger brother Dylan Betts dominating at the Adidas 3SSB circuit (Image: IG/ SiennaBetts)

In the 2023-24 season, Dylan Betts averaged 6.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 2.1 blocks per game last season in the Adidas 3SSB. Furthermore, he was also a part of the Adidas JR. 3SSB Regional Qualifier #2 2024, where he recorded 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest.

Ad

The 15-year-old also became a part of elite athletes, including the Arkansas Razorbacks signee Darius Acuff Jr., Michigan Wolverines signee Nate Marshall, Texas Longhorns softball player Kayden Henry and Class of 2026 and the Duke Blue Devils commit Sanai Green, after signing with the Prestige Group of Management on Oct. 21.

Lauren Betts shares a heartfelt reaction to her younger sister Sienna Betts' graduation

Lauren Betts shared a video of her younger sister on her graduation day. The 6-foot-4 power forward featured in her story receiving her letter on the jumbotron on Friday:

Ad

Lauren Betts shares a heartfelt reaction to her younger sister Sienna Betts' graduation (Image: IG/ laurenbetts)

"YAYYYY SIIIIIIIII," Lauren Betts captioned her story.

Ad

The video was shared by Recruit Report on X:

Expand Tweet

Sienna Betts is the only player signed by the Bruins from the 2025 Class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More