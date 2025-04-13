UCLA star Lauren Betts shares 3-word reaction to wholesome video montage of sister Sienna Betts ahead of Bruins move

UCLA star Lauren Betts has reacted to an Instagram reel honoring the high school career of her sister Sienna Betts. The video, shared on Instagram, contains major highlights of Sienna's high school career, including her Colorado state championship victories with Grandview High School. Lauren's reaction is a three-word comment. She wrote,

Ad

“This was beautiful.”

Sienna herself also commented on the video, writing,

“This is so amazing thank you so so much."

Lauren Betts' reaction to her sister's highlights

Ad

Trending

Sienna Betts is one of the nation's top basketball prospects. Per the On3 Industry Ranking, she is the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2025 class and the No. 1 power forward. The Aurora (CO) power forward featured in the recent McDonald's All-American game, representing Team West.

She helped the team to a 104-82 victory over Team East as she scored 16 points, picked up seven rebounds and provided two assists. Her impressive performance not only earned her team the victory that night but also the MVP award for the game.

Ad

The MVP award puts her in a league of elite players like Joyce Edwards, JuJu Watkins and Hannah Hidalgo who’ve all previously won the award. On the weekend preceding the McDonald's All-American game, Sienna Betts was named the Morgan Wootten National Girls High School Basketball Player of the Year.

The award recognized her incredible record as a senior, averaging 23.0 points, 16.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.4 blocks per game.

What's next for Sienna Betts?

For the next stage in her career, Betts is set to follow her sister's footsteps at UCLA where she's been committed since Nov. 2023. The Bruins won her over despite attempts from Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame, South Carolina, UConn, USC and so on. She explained her choice in an interview with The Flagler College Gargoyle in April 2024. She said,

Ad

“For me, it was a lot about how the coaches care about you off the court, and the coaches at UCLA, they really care about your mental health. Every team I've ever been on, we've been a family… So, they really cared about that part of basketball for me, and they showed me that on my visits and when I called to talk to them.”

Sienna Betts closed her high school career on a high, winning her second state title with Grand View High School. She scored 21 points, grabbed 16 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block in the title game. She also earned her third Colorado Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More