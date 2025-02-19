UCLA target Aaliyah Chavez continues her record-breaking season by overtaking her own single-season scoring tally

Aaliyah Chavez has proven why she is the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 yet again. While she had conquered most of the awards for Monterey High School, she has now broken her single-season scoring record after leading her team to a blowout 91-53 win over El Paso Burges last week.

Chavez scored 44 points in the Texas 5A Division II playoff game, bringing her season total to 1,344 points. This surpasses her previous record of 1,244 points set during her junior season. KCBD-TV Sports Director Pete Christy shared highlights from Chavez's record-breaking game on X (formerly Twitter).

"Aaliyah Chavez scored 45 points in Monterey’s area round win vs. EP Burges. Tonight the 5th ranked Lady Plainsmen face FW Brewer 6pm at Hardin-Simmons," he wrote in the caption of the post.

Aaliyah Chavez has played 146 matches in four seasons for Monterey and is averaging 32.1 points, 5.2 assists, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. This season, the 5-foot-9 combo guard is posting averages of 35.4 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 4.3 apg, 3.9 spg and 1.2 bpg in 38 matches.

In her junior year, Chavez averaged a double double with 37.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 3.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per contest in 35 games.

She also leads Monterey this season in points (1,344), assists (163), rebounds (358) and steals (147) while ranking second in blocks (44).

Furthermore, Chavez excels in free-throw shooting at 90% and three-point shooting at 38%, leading the school in these stats. She also ranks second in field goal percentage, converting 49% of her shots.

Aaliyah Chavez talks about her preferred coach

The No. 1 recruit, Aaliyah Chavez, has narrowed her choices down to 10 programs, including Oklahoma, UCLA, Texas Tech, LSU, USC and Tennessee, among others. She recently spoke with On3 about the kind of coach she wants to play for:

"I don’t want a coach that’s low energy," Chavez said. "I need to make sure that they’re going to be there the whole time. I don’t want a coach that’s just going to be there for two years. … I want them to be there all four years."

According to On3's recruitment prediction machine, Oklahoma and UCLA lead the race to land the combo guard with 37.0% and 32.3% chances of signing Chavez respectively. Which program will Aaliyah Chavez ultimately choose?

