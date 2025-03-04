UConn target Sydney Douglas shares how playing a "national schedule" helped Ontario Christian win the State Championship against Etiwanda 

Sydney Douglas, a Class of 2028 recruit, led her team, Ontario Christian High School, to the CIF Open Division title after a tight 65-63 win against Etiwanda on Saturday. Douglas scored 14 points on 60.0% shooting and grabbed nine rebounds in the win.

Ad

The 6-foot-7 forward talked about the game in an interview posted on YouTube by SportStarsMagazine on Sunday. Douglas said that playing in the national schedule and tough teams helped the team.

"I think getting to play like a National schedule and playing tough teams throughout the whole season, I feel like that really helped us like at towards the end of the game stay composed and stay together," Sydeny Douglas said.

Ad

Trending

She continued, "I feel like we've kind of been like we've learned in other games how to do that and I feel like it helped us in the long run for this game. " (3:21 - 3:40)

Ad

In the 2025 CIF State Girls Basketball Championships, Ontario Christian received a bye in Round 1 and will face either Jerzy Robinson's Sierra Canyon or Mission Hills on Saturday.

Off the court, Sydney Douglas described herself as a jokester while talking to Rivals:

“What people might need to know about me is that I’m a fun jokester to be around. I like to play around with people and friends and keep it bubbly and fun off court.

Ad

“I keep a smile on my face off the court. I want to get you and everybody in good vibes. Like the time I put out fake poop on the family toilet for someone to discover, it’s gotcha time! So it’s all in good fun and with a good heart is my intention.

Ad

Sydney Douglas talks about her game

The freshman said that she had started her recruitment process two years ago. According to 247Sports, she holds offers from South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, USC, UCLA and Ohio State.

Sydney Douglas spoke to the publisher about the progression of her game:

"The season is going really well and I feel like I've been utilizing my post-game really well," Douglas said. "I just want to show people more of my outside game moving forward. My team and I have been gelling well together and it's been good so far.

Ad

"I'm also really enjoying the type of schedule we have," Douglas added. "It's definitely fun playing these big teams and showing we're the best."

Sydney Douglas is still a freshman and has plenty of time to decide on her collegiate career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback