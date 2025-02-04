UCSD signee Uriah Tenette reaches impressive high school career milestone

UCSD signee Uriah Tenette surpassed 2,500 points in high school after delivering 28 points in Prescott's 74-33 win against the Volunteers on Friday. The milestone moves him into the top 10 all-time scoring list in Arizona.

The 5-foot-10 point guard, who is a dual-sport athlete, has been nothing short of exceptional in both football and basketball for the Badgers.

On the basketball court, he's been a crucial part of the Badgers (16-5, 809 Grand Canyon region) this season, averaging 28.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.2 steals per game.

Last year, Prescott went undefeated to win the Grand Canyon Region and ended the season with a 21-5 record as Tenette averaged 31.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 4.4 apg and 3.2 spg. As a sophomore, Tenette led the Badgers to a 21-4 record, averaging 23.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.8 apg and 3.6 spg. Although the team didn't win the Grand Canyon Region, he still led the region in scoring average.

Tenette has been just as dominant on the football field. As the team's quarterback, he played a key role in leading Prescott to its first Grand Canyon Region title since 2012 with a 9-1 regular-season record, the best it has recorded in decades.

Uriah Tenette will continue his sports career in basketball with the San Diego Tritons next year after signing with UC San Diego in November.

Badgers coach Travis Steadman wins 100th career game

With the Badgers' 74-33 win over Lee Williams High School on Friday, Prescott coach Travis Steadman won his 100th career game. Steadman was named the Badgers coach in 2018 after longtime coach Adam Neely resigned to take up an administrative position within the Prescott Unified School District.

Steadman's time with the Badgers has been marked by a steady improvement year after year. In his first year, the team finished 6-16 and placed sixth in the Grand Canyon Region. However, by his second season, Prescott had reached third place.

Under Steadman's leadership, the Badgers won the Grand Canyon Region undefeated last season after back-to-back second-place finishes. This year, they're on track for another title as they are unbeaten in the region.

