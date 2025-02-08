"UNC better come calling": Hoops fans react to Miami Hurricanes' 4-star recruit Ben Ahmed's request for release 

Ben Ahmed, On3's Industry Ranking's No. 74 ranked player in the Class of 2025, will be looking to start his collegiate career elsewhere after he decommitted from the Miami Hurricanes. The center committed to the Hurricanes in October after considering offers from 10 programs, including Georgetown, Rutgers, Georgia Tech, Rhode Island and more.

Ahmed released the news in collaboration with On3's Joe Tipton on Instagram on Friday:

North Carolina fans joined the comments section, asking for the program to sign Ahmed:

Hoops fans react to Miami Hurricanes' 4-star recruit Ben Ahmed's request for release

"UNC better come calling!" a fan commented.

Another fan commented, "Coach Davis at UNC...you better get dude. HE could save your job."

"If Hubert Davis doesn’t reach out to this kid IMMEDIATELY, there is no hope..Any and all centers need to be UNC’s top priority for next year!" this fan wanted Coach Davis to sign Ahmed.

A fan commented, "UNC pick up the phone."

Fans of other programs also joined the conversation:

"KANSAS NEED A CENTER. YOU WOULD BE STARTING. ROCK CHALK," commented a fan.

This fan was not happy with Ahmed's decision to decommit, "Damnet man. We’ve lost top recruits since Buddy left 🤬🤬🤬."

"Too easy come to the best college out there Clemson all the way," this fan wanted Ahmed to join Clemson.

Another fan commented, "Carolina better throw money at this dude."

Ben Ahmed's decision comes after Head Coach Jim Larranaga stepped down

The Putnam Science Academy player is ranked at the seventh spot in the center position and second in Connecticut, after London Jemison, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

After committing to Miami last year, Ben Ahmed talked about his decision with CaneSport when Jim Larranaga was the head coach. However, Ahmed's decision to decommit came after Larranaga stepped down as the head coach on Dec. 26 after his 14th season at the Hurricanes.

“I would just say the relationship I had with the coaching and just the way I saw them really relating with the players because that’s a big deal to me,” Ahmed told CaneSport when asked what stood out the most during his official visit. “I just watched practice; I saw their style of play, and that was great.

“I think Miami is a great program,” Ahmed said. “Coach L has been there for a while, and he’s one of the best college coaches. They’ve been to the Final Four, and they win games. That’s a great spot and a really good program."

Which program will Ahmed join now?

