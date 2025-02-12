UNC commit Anna Frey joins the list of highest NIL-valued women athletes alongside the Cavinder Twins, Livvy Dunne & more

Tennis and TikTok sensation Anna Frey has come up again in the limelight, not because of her resemblance with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, nor of her viral videos. This time, the North Carolina commit has earned a spot on the top 10 women's NIL valuation.

On Tuesday, On3 released a list of the top 10 women's NIL valuations. Frey clinched the 10th spot with an NIL valuation of $681K.

The list includes numerous well-known names from the women's sports circuit. LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne ($4.1 million) leads the way, followed by another Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson ($1.5 million). Connecticut Huskies star Paige Bueckers ($1.5 million) rounds out the top three names in the list.

Miami Hurricanes' guards Cavinder Twins also earned a spot in the On3's rankings, with Haley boasting $889k and Hanna with $862k NIL valuation, clinching the fifth and sixth spot, respectively.

Trending

Expand Tweet

In November, Frey signed two NIL deals with Head USA and FILA, respectively.

"I'm so excited to partner with HEAD," Frey said via Forbes. "As an athlete, I've always admired FILA's commitment to both athletics and style, so to now be a part of that legacy is truly an honor for me."

On Monday, in an interview with News Break, Frey spoke about tennis and women's sports.

"Right now, I think female sports is rising so much," Frey said. "And so is the N.I.L. department, so it is a good time ... I want to inspire others to play tennis. I meet a lot of little girls who play tennis and they're the sweetest girls ever."

Anna Frey commits to North Carolina's Tar Heels

On Feb. 2, Anna Frey committed to North Carolina's Tar Heels.

"So soo happy to announce my verbal commitment to play D1 tennis at the University of North Carolina!. Thank you to my family, friends and coaches for all the love and support from day 1. Can't wait for this next chapter in life...we're just getting started baby! So, excited to be a Tar Heel!" her Instagram post read.

In an interview with News Break, she talked about her commitment.

"I am so excited," Frey said. "North Carolina was one of my dream schools since I was little. I think it will be good to switch up some training. I've been here my whole life, so I'm excited to elevate my game even more at UNC."

Anna Frey is ranked 824th in doubles and has a career-high score of 802 points (as of November 25, 2024). She has earned $10,174 in her career so far.

Frey lost to Jessica Pieri in her most recent game, dubbed "ITF/USTA W75," which took place in Rome, Georgia from January 27 to February 2. The scoreboard read 4-6,3-6, according to WTA Tennis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback