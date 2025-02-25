"Unc still got it in him": AJ Dybantsa reacts to Boston hooper Nisre Zouzoua's display at Afrobasket qualifiers 

AJ Dybantsa, the BYU signee and the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 Class, was impressed by Ivory Coast's Nisre Zouzoua. The 6-foot-2 shooting guard, who hails from Brockton, MA, the same as Dybantsa, led Ivory Coast to an 82-76 win against Egypt in the 2025 FIBA Afrobasket Qualifiers in Angola.

Instagram page 'ICE BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS' shared a video of Zouzoua's performance, which AJ Dybantsa later shared on his IG story with a six-word reaction:

AJ Dybantsa reacts to Boston hooper Nisre Zouzoua's display at Afrobasket qualifiers (Image: IG/aj.dybantsa)

"Unc still got it in him!! @nisre_zouzoua," Dybantsa captioned his story.

With the win, Ivory Coast continues its unbeaten streak, marking its sixth win, sitting atop in Group D.

Nisre Zouzoua played three seasons for Brockton High School and transferred to Boston Trinity Academy where he played for two seasons. As a one-star prospect, Zouzoua committed to Bryant.

In his freshman season at Bryant, the guard played 31 games and posted averages of 12.8 points on 40.8% shooting, including 37.0% from beyond the arc. He also averaged 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.3 blocks per contest.

In his sophomore year, Zouzoua started 30 out of 31 games, averaged 20.3 points per game and shot 40.9% from the field and 36.7% from the 3-point line. He combined this with 1.5 spg, 0.4 bpg, 1.5 apg and 4.2 rpg.

He transferred to the Nevada Wolfpack for his junior year where he played 21 games, coming off the bench in all of them. His averages were reduced to 1.3 points on 22.0% shooting including 10.3% from the 3-point line and recorded 0.1 steals, 0.1 blocks, 0.6 assists and one rebound per game.

In his senior year, he started four of 31 games. He posted averages of 9.8 points while shooting 41.8% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc. He also grabbed 2.6 rebounds, dished out 1.7 assists and had 0.1 blocks and 0.5 steals per match.

AJ Dybantsa leads Utah Prep to a win in the Grind Session

AJ Dybantsa recorded a double double with 29 points, 12 rebounds, one assist and one block to lead Utah Prep to a 90-62 win against Huntington Prep on Friday. His highlights were uploaded by the famous basketball page SLAM High School on Instagram:

In another Instagram video posted by Gabriella Gonzalez, Dybantsa talked about his aspirations to play in the NBA:

“Obviously, that’s a goal (going to the NBA), I’m only trying to go there (BYU) for one year,” Dybantsa said on Feb 15, 2025.

AJ Dybantsa will join Chamberlain Burgress and Xavion Staton at the Cougars next season.

