UNC Tar Heels commit Nyla Brooks concludes high school career with double-double at the Jordan Brand Classic 

Nyla Brooks, the No. 22 prospect in the Class of 2025 (as per the On3 Industry Rankings), capped off her impressive high school basketball career after the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic on Saturday. She will play for the North Carolina Tar Heels next season, as she signed with the program on Sept. 7.

The 6-foot-1 small forward broke the scoring record at the Jordan Brand Classic, finishing with 28 points. However, it was not enough as Team Flight defeated Team Air 126-108. Some of her highlights were posted by Women's Hoops Network on X.

Brooks was one of four players who scored in double digits for Team Air. She recorded a double-double of 28 points and 10 rebounds, along with one assist and two steals in 31 minutes. She shot 8-for-13, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc. She also converted 10 of 12 free throws.

Brooks' fellow UNC signee Caleb Wilson finished as the top scorer in the boys' game. Wilson was helped by other top prospects, including Duke Blue Devils signees Cayden and Cameron Boozer, Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony and Arizona Wildcats signee Brayden Burries, among others, as they led Team Air to a 141-124 win.

Wilson recorded 28 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. He made 13 of 14 shots.

Brooks, who committed to the Tennessee Volunteers before choosing the Tar Heels, talked about her recruitment with 247Sports.

"It was a good process,” Brooks said in August. “Before I committed to Tennessee, a lot of the schools were talking to me. After I decommitted, those programs still showed love and tried to recruit me, which meant a lot. I made relationships with a lot of schools who wanted me before (I committed to) Tennessee. This time around, I had in mind staying close to home on the East Coast.

Nyla Brooks leads Bishop Ireton to the state championship

Nyla Brooks played for Bishop Ireton (Pennsylvania) for four seasons and led her team to the state championship in her senior year. In 118 games, she averaged 18.2 points, 1.8 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

In the 2025 VISAA State Girls Basketball Tournament, the Cardinals defeated Paul VI 58-51 on March 1 to win the championship.

Brooks will be joined by Taliyah Henderson at UNC next season.

