Uncommitted 5-star prospect Koa Peat gets named as the top high school hooper for the third year in a row

Uncommitted five-star prospect Koa Peat has won the 2024-25 Gatorade Arizona high school boys basketball Player of the Year award. The Perry High School star has now won the award for the third time in a row.

The Gatorade Arizona Basketball Player of the Year Award honours the high school basketball student-athlete with the most outstanding success, performance, and character on the court, in the classroom and in the community. The award comes with a grant, which the player donates to a social impact partner.

Koa Peat and the Perry high school basketball team ended the season with a 27-2 record and a first-place finish in the Arizona Section Arizona 6A Premier Basketball league. The 6-foot-7 power forward also led the team to victory at the 2025 AIA Boys Basketball State Championship.

Interestingly, Peat, who was initially ruled out for the season with a broken hand, made a surprising comeback and played through the injury in the semifinal and final. Despite playing through obvious pain, he led the Pumas to a 76-57 semifinal victory over O'Connor, scoring 16 points. He also went on to deliver 20 points and nine rebounds in the final game, which they won 63-44 against Sunnyslope.

In total, Peat averaged 18.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Notably, Perry's championship victory marked their fourth consecutive title, which also made it Peat's fourth, as he has been with the Pumas since his freshman year.

The curtain is now drawing over Peat's high school basketball career. However, his college destination is yet to be known.

Which College Program Has the Highest Chance of Landing Koa Peat?

Currently ranked No. 9 in the ESPN Top 100, Koa Peat is one of only three top-25 prospects who are yet to announce their commitment. Peat currently holds 34 college offers, but he has narrowed down the list to five, including Arizona, Baylor, Houston, Texas and Arizona State.

According to On3's prediction, Arizona is currently the clear favourite with a 75.8% chance of securing Peat's commitment. Next in line is Arizona State, which has a 4.6% chance and Texas, which has a 3.9% chance.

Peat already paid official visits to all the schools on his final five list.

