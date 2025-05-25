Update on four-star Alabama EDGE commit Jamarion Matthews' recruitment following his Tennessee trip

Four-star edge rusher Jamarion Matthews has been committed to Alabama since February. Over the weekend, the Gainesville High School (Georgia) standout took an unofficial visit to Tennessee, which sparked skepticism among fans about the state of his commitment to the Crimson Tide.
However, Alabama fans have no reason for concern at the moment, as there has been no indication that Matthews is reconsidering his pledge. He is scheduled to return to Tuscaloosa for his official visit from June 6-8.
Even Matthews' mother, Lasha, who has long supported Auburn, seems fully on board with his decision. In an interview with Bama247 last week, she shared that she has embraced the Crimson Tide spirit since her son’s commitment.
"Friday was my first time saying 'Roll Tide' and I haven't stopped saying it since. Everybody was ready for me to put on that crimson and say 'Roll Tide' because they knew I was a big Auburn fan. I am very excited. As soon as I get some gear, I will definitely throw it on.
"Friday was my first Alabama shirt, so I am looking forward to getting new gear and everything. I am just excited."
Matthews is not just locked in Alabama, he is also actively recruiting prospects for the Crimson Tide's 2026 class. One of his top targets is the nation's No. 1 LB Xavier Griffin.
HS school coach speaks on Jamarion Matthews' Alabama potential
As a junior during the 2024 season, Jamarion Matthews recorded 57 tackles, with 29 of those being tackles for loss and tallied 17 sacks. Over his last two seasons, he totaled 118 tackles, 48 tackles for loss and 30.5 sacks combined.
In a conversation with On3, Gainesville coach Josh Niblett spoke about what Matthews would bring to Alabama, saying:
"First of all, they’re getting a guy that’s a leader. They’re getting an alpha."
Matthews is the No. 16 edge rusher in the 2026 class and the No. 11 recruit in Georgia, according to Rivals. On3 Director of Scouting Charles Power labeled him as “super productive" and raved about his caliber, saying:
“One of the more productive pass rusher as a junior in 2026. A guy who wins with his quickness and effort level. Finds ways to get to the passer. Hyper competitive and a good combination of get off and play strength.”
Besides Jamarion Matthews, Alabama has four other committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 9 in the nation.
