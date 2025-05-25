Update on four-star Alabama EDGE commit Jamarion Matthews' recruitment following his Tennessee trip

Four-star edge rusher Jamarion Matthews has been committed to Alabama since February. Over the weekend, the Gainesville High School (Georgia) standout took an unofficial visit to Tennessee, which sparked skepticism among fans about the state of his commitment to the Crimson Tide.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, Alabama fans have no reason for concern at the moment, as there has been no indication that Matthews is reconsidering his pledge. He is scheduled to return to Tuscaloosa for his official visit from June 6-8.

Even Matthews' mother, Lasha, who has long supported Auburn, seems fully on board with his decision. In an interview with Bama247 last week, she shared that she has embraced the Crimson Tide spirit since her son’s commitment.

Ad

"Friday was my first time saying 'Roll Tide' and I haven't stopped saying it since. Everybody was ready for me to put on that crimson and say 'Roll Tide' because they knew I was a big Auburn fan. I am very excited. As soon as I get some gear, I will definitely throw it on.

Ad

"Friday was my first Alabama shirt, so I am looking forward to getting new gear and everything. I am just excited."

Matthews is not just locked in Alabama, he is also actively recruiting prospects for the Crimson Tide's 2026 class. One of his top targets is the nation's No. 1 LB Xavier Griffin.

HS school coach speaks on Jamarion Matthews' Alabama potential

As a junior during the 2024 season, Jamarion Matthews recorded 57 tackles, with 29 of those being tackles for loss and tallied 17 sacks. Over his last two seasons, he totaled 118 tackles, 48 tackles for loss and 30.5 sacks combined.

Ad

In a conversation with On3, Gainesville coach Josh Niblett spoke about what Matthews would bring to Alabama, saying:

"First of all, they’re getting a guy that’s a leader. They’re getting an alpha."

Matthews is the No. 16 edge rusher in the 2026 class and the No. 11 recruit in Georgia, according to Rivals. On3 Director of Scouting Charles Power labeled him as “super productive" and raved about his caliber, saying:

Ad

“One of the more productive pass rusher as a junior in 2026. A guy who wins with his quickness and effort level. Finds ways to get to the passer. Hyper competitive and a good combination of get off and play strength.”

Besides Jamarion Matthews, Alabama has four other committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 9 in the nation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!