USC bound Jazzy Davidson dethroned Aaliyah Chavez last month to take the spot of the No. 1 recruit in the nation, according to ESPN's final rankings. The 6-foot-1 combo guard just concluded an impressive high school basketball career at Clackamas.

Ad

Davidson is killing it off the court as well. She shared a bunch of glamorous pics on Instagram along with her Clackamas teammates. Eastern Oregon commit, Avery Reiland, and Oregon Ducks signee, Sara Barhoum, were also included in the post.

"out n about 😇," she captioned her post.

Ad

Trending

Her post received comments from some of the top recruits, including her future USC teammate Viv Iwuchukwu, Sara Barhoum, Texas Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump, Class of 2026 recruit Saniyah Hall, Stanford Cardinal signee Hailee Swain and Lara Somfai.

Michigan Wolverines guard Olivia Olsen and LSU Tigers signee ZaKiyah Johnson also responded.

USC-bound Jazzy Davidson's glamorous photodump elicits reactions from fellow hoopers Aaliyah Crump, Saniyah Hall & others (Image: IG/jazzydavidson)

"sheeshhh😍," commented Iwuchukwu.

Ad

Barhoum commented thrice, "bestie boooo," "BLESSED MY FEED," and "Nobody does it betterrrrr."

"i know that's right," commented Aaliyah Crump with two heart eyes emojis.

Saniyah Hall, Olivia Olson and Hailee Swain commented with heart eyes emojis.

"Gorggggg 😍😍😍," added Lara Somfai.

ZaKiyah Johnson commented, "😍😍pretty girl."

In her final year with the Cavaliers, the 2024-25 Oregon MaxPreps High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year led the team to a 27-3 overall record and an unbeaten 13-0 record in the Oregon Section 6A Mt. Hood Basketball League.

Ad

In the 2025 OSAA Girls Basketball State Championships (Oregon), the Cavaliers secured a blowout 60-29 win against McMinnville in the quarterfinals on Mar. 12. They also defeated Jefferson by a 20-point margin, sealing a 77-57 victory in the semifinals on Mar. 14.

However, they could not lift the state championship trophy as they were defeated by Tualatin on Mar. 15, by a 63-58 scoreline, in a game where Davidson was injured late in the third quarter.

Ad

Jazzy Davidson leads Team USA to a win against Team World at the Nike Hoop Summit

Jazzy Davidson was accompanied by other top recruits, including Aaliyah Chavez, Madison Francis and Sienna Betts, among others as they secured a 90-78 win over Team World on Apr. 12.

Davidson finished the game with 16 points on 7-for-18 shooting, including 33.3% from the three-point line. She also grabbed six rebounds, dished out seven assists, stole the ball thrice and had three blocks in 31 minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More