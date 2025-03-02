Jazzy Davidson, the No. 2 overall prospect in the Class of 2025 (according to the On3 Industry Rankings), signed with the USC Trojans on Sept. 24. While she will join the team next season, she celebrated the Trojans' Big Ten regular season championship. The Trojans defeated No. 2-ranked UCLA on Saturday to lift the trophy.

The official page of USC Women's Basketball posted the news and Davidson shared it on her Instagram Story.

USC commit Jazzy Davidson drops 2-word reaction to JuJu Watkins & Co. becoming Big 10 regular season champions (image: IG/jazzydavidson)

"fight onnnn," Davidson wrote.

Sophomore guard JuJu Watkins, who is averaging 24.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 42.9% shooting this season, scored 30 points to lead her team to the championship.

Watkins shot 45.4% from the field, including 36.3% from beyond the arc. She also added three rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals.

Kiki Irafen came close to recording a double-double with 17 points, nine rebounds, two assists and one steal on 61.5% shooting.

The sold-out game at Pauley Pavilion saw some celebrities watching the Trojans lift the trophy, including John Legend, Leslie Jones and Hall of Famers Reggie Miller and Cheryl Miller and Ann Meyers Drysdale.

Meanwhile, Davidson has led Clackamas High School to a 26-2 overall and an unbeaten 16-0 record in the Oregon Section 6A Mt. Hood Basketball League, ahead of Central Catholic, Barlow and Nelson.

Jazzy Davidson's heartfelt message as High School Career winds downs

Jazzy Davidson posted an emotional message and a picture with her teammates on Saturday. The original story was from Sara Barhoum and was shared by Davidson.

USC signee Jazzy Davidson pens emotional message as her high school career nears an end (Image: IG/jazzydavidson)

"Sad this is comin to an end ❤️," Davidson wrote.

After three players from the Class of 2025 signed with college programs last year, Davidson is the only player who will join the USC Trojans.

