USC commits Brandon Lockhart and Simote Katoanga react as Mater Dei EDGE chooses the Trojans over Michigan and Miami

Four-star edge rusher Shaun Scott committed to USC’s 2026 recruiting class on Sunday. The Mater Dei (California) standout chose to stay in state with the Trojans, turning down offers from Michigan, Washington and Miami.
“Love you mama happy Mother’s Day, Fight On✌️," Scott told On3's Hayes Fawcett following his commitment.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect becomes the No. 27 member of USC’s top-ranked 2026 class. The Trojans currently lead the pack with 11 more commitments than Penn State and Syracuse, the next closest programs.
Fellow Trojans commit and four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart welcomed Scott with a brief comment under Fawcett’s post:
"✌🏽😤."
Scott joins Simote Katoanga, another four-star edge rusher who committed in February. Katoanga greeted Scott’s addition with a message of his own:
"Fight on!✌🏽."
The Trojans also have a third edge rusher in the 2026 cycle: three-star Andrew Williams from John C. Fremont Senior High School (California).
Shaun Scott shares the reasons behind his commitment to USC
Being an in-state program, Shaun Scott has been pursued by USC for years and visited the program multiple times.
"I got a relationship with every coach," Scott told On3. "It started from my freshman year with coach (Shaun) Nua and that carried on to the new staff and with Rob Ryan, Chad Bowden and Coach Henny (Eric Henderson) went to work too. So that that’s really big. Yeah. My biggest relationship now is with Rob Ryan.”
Scott is the No. 37 edge rusher in the 2026 class and the No. 31 recruit in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is being eyed by the Trojans for a hybrid role of splitting time between linebacker and edge rusher based on game situations.
"Just with my size, I want to be smart about playing at the next level," Scott told 247Sports. "I want to be more versatile than just sticking with defensive end. I'm going to be a third-down rusher and more of a stack 'backer on running downs."
Scott becomes the second player from powerhouse Mater Dei to commit to USC's 2026 class, joining four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui.