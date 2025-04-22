"USC been putting belt to a** against Oregon": Fans react as four-star OT ditches Dan Lanning to commit to Lincoln Riley's program

Four-star offensive tackle (per On3) Kannon Smith committed to USC's 2026 class on Monday. The standout from Valor Christian High School (Colorado) visited the Trojans for the big junior day event in February and chose the school following an unofficial weekend visit to Los Angeles.

Smith chose Lincoln Riley's program over offers from schools like Oregon, Michigan, Penn State, Alabama, UCLA, Ohio State, Miami and Oklahoma.

Smith's commitment is a major win for Lincoln Riley’s staff, especially given the competition from Oregon, whose 2026 class was previously viewed as one of the nation's best.

The commitment sparked excitement among USC fans, as this marks a key recruiting victory over Oregon. Following back-to-back big-name commitments, USC’s class moved up to No. 2 nationally (per On3), pushing the Ducks to No. 3.

"Damn USC been putting belt to a** against Oregon all recruiting season OOF," a fan said.

"Oregon stuffed in a locker again," one fan said.

Last season, the 6-foot-5, 290-pound prospect played both left and right tackle, and he now brings a physical presence with impressive mobility, especially on screen plays.

"Welcome to the Trojan Family, Kannon! Fight On! ✌️," one fan said.

"If SC can keep all these guys till NSD, the sleeping giant out west is awake," another fan said.

"THE DYNASTY IS COMING BACKKK✌️⚔️😈," one fan said.

Though On3 rated Smith as a three-star, Rivals considers him a four-star, ranking him as the No. 31 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the top overall prospect in Colorado. He is expected to be a versatile piece on USC’s line, potentially seeing reps on the interior as well.

Why did Kannon Smith choose USC over Oregon and others?

Kannon Smith took a trip to Oregon in March, while making stops at Ohio State on Apr. 5 and Penn State on Apr. 9. However, he clearly felt more drawn towards USC.

“There is an expectation there and the coaches are looking to win," Smith told On3 in February. "What makes me excited to play there would be the new facilities I could utilize to make myself the best player I could. USC stands out because of the legacy there. A blue-blood program willing to go to work.”

Smith's relationship with the Trojans first-year offensive line coach Zach Hanson was also a key reason behind his decision.

"Coach Hanson is a great dude," Smith told 247Sports. "[He's] a guy that can develop the talent he's got and get the most out of them."

Smith will take an official visit to USC on Jun. 13. With his commitment, the Trojans are up to 23 members in the 2026 class.

Meanwhile, Oregon has eight committed players in the 2026 cycle. Though fewer in number, each of those players is a four-star recruit, according to Rivals. The Ducks have one offensive tackle commit in the class, Kodi Greene, from Mater Dei (California).

