USC signee and No. 2 prospect in the 2025 Class, Jazzy Davidson, will join the Trojans next season. With just a few games left to play in her high school career for Clackamas, Davidson took to Instagram to share an emotional message and a picture with her teammates.

The original story was posted by her teammate, Sara Barhoum, and was reshared by the No. 1-ranked combo guard:

USC signee Jazzy Davidson pens emotional message as her high school career nears an end (Image: IG/jazzydavidson)

"Sad this is comin to an end ❤️," Davidson captioned her story.

Davidson also shared a story from the official Instagram page of the Clackamas High School Girls' Basketball during Youth Night, captioning it with a heart emoji:

Jazzy Davidson shares Youth Night post by Clackamas High School (Image: IG/jazzydavidson)

Here is the original post:

"Thank you to our CHS community for coming out for our YOUTH NIGHT! You all showed out and cheered us to a great victory over Central Catholic!! We had so much fun hanging out with everyone after the game. Come back and cheer us on next Tuesday for SENIOR NIGHT vs Nelson!" the post was captioned.

Jazzy Davidson has led her school to a 20-2 overall and an unbeaten 11-0 record in the 6A Mt. Hood Basketball League, sitting above Nelson, Barlow and Central Catholic.

According to the schedule by MaxPreps, they have two games left: The Cavaliers will face Nelson on Tuesday and David Douglas on Thursday.

Davidson, a three-time Gatorade Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Year, averaged 26.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 3.8 steals per game in her junior year for the Cavaliers.

She also won the Mt. Hood Conference Player of the Year in 2023, averaging 21.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.5 assists per game while leading her school to an unbeaten campaign and their first state title.

Jazzy Davidson ready for Girls' McDonald's All-American Game

The roster for the 2025 McDonalds All-American Game was announced on Jan. 27 and features top prospects including Aaliyah Chavez, Jaida Civil, Aaliyah Crump and Addison Deal, among others.

Davidson will be part of the West Team in the game that is set to be played on Apr. 1, along with UCLA signee Sienna Betts, No. 1 prospect Aaliyah Chavez, Iowa signee Addison Deal, LSU signee Grace Knox, and more.

Davidson is the only player signed by the Trojans from the 2025 Class.

