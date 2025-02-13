USC signee Jazzy Davidson shares 2-word reaction to mixtape highlighting her recent bucket moments 

USC signee Jazzy Davidson has proven herself to be one of the top prospects in the Class of 2025 with her performances for Clackamas High School. The 6-foot-1 combo guard ranks at the second spot nationally and first in her position in Orlando. In the Cavaliers' latest match against Barlow, Davidson led her school to a dominating 94-38 win.

She was seen doing it all as she stole the ball and converted fastbreak points, dished out assists by finding open teammates, blocked shots at the defensive end and displayed impressive footwork to get the and-one opportunity. The highlights were uploaded by the famous basketball page Ballislife Womens Basketball:

"USC signee Jazzy Davidson is very smooth! She makes the game look to easy @jazzydavidson @uscwbb," the caption of the post read.

Davidson took to the comments section to post a two-word reaction:

Davidson commented, "thank you! 🤞🏽."

Jazzy Davidson has won the Gatorade Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Year thrice. In her junior year, the Clackamas, OR native averaged 26.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 3.8 steals per game.

She also led the Cavaliers to an unbeaten run and won them win their first state title after averaging 21.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.5 assists per game, winning the Mt. Hood Conference Player of the Year in 2023.

This season, Davidson has led the Cavaliers to an 18-2 record overall and an unbeaten 9-0 record in the 6A Mt. Hood League, where they sit at the first spot over Nelson and Central Catholic.

For Team USA, Jazzy Davidson won gold medals at the 2024 FIBA USA 3x3 World Cup and the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup. In the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup, she averaged 11.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.3 bpg and a team-high 2.7 spg in 19.5 mpg.

Why did Jazzy Davidson choose USC?

According to On3, Davidson received eight offers from programs including UCLA, Connecticut, Tennessee, South Carolina and more. She spoke to On3 about her decision.

Last year, she took an unofficial visit to USC on Mar. 27 and an official visit to UCLA on Oct. 11. She spoke about her visit to USC with On3:

"(My visit to USC) was 10 out of 10," Davidson said. "The campus is beautiful. It's a great school educationally, which is really important to me. I met the players and JuJu was my host, so just getting to meet her and getting to know the players was really cool."

Davidson is the only player signed by the Trojans from the Class of 2025.

