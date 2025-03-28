USC women's basketball star Juju Watkins suffered a season-ending injury on Monday. The 6-foot-2 sophomore guard went out with an Anterior Cruciate ligament (ACL) tear during USC's 96-59 win over Mississippi State in the NCAA Tournament's second round.

Ad

The news of Watkins' injury has drawn an outpouring of support and empathy from players, coaches and the basketball community at large. A five-star USC signee also showed her support, sharing USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb's heartfelt Message for Watkins on her Instagram story on Friday.

She shared the story alongside a heart hand emoji caption:

“🫶.” she wrote

USC signee Jazzy Davidson shares her reaction to Lindsay Gottlieb's Message for injured JuJu Watkins. (Image via Instagram @jazzydavidson)

The Message was initially shared on the Trojans' official page on Wednesday. The Message reads as follows:

Ad

Trending

"JuJu is a special player - unquestionably tough physically and mentally and she is deeply loved by her team and her Trojan Family. One thing I know about JuJu is that she is resilient. We are in full support of her and believe that this injury will not shake her drive and dedication to be the best player and person she can be, and to help her teammates shine."

Ad

"JuJu's toughness, her talent and her competitive spirit have impacted our program in more ways than people realize and will continue to inspire us in our pursuit of a national championship."

Ad

The USC Trojans will face Kansas State in the next round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday. Hoping to hold their own without their star player Juju Watkins.

"I've just been dreaming of playing in that since as long as I can remember": Five-star USC signee Jazzy Davidson on playing in the McDonald's All-American Game

.

The highly anticipated McDonald's All-American Games are almost here, and the selected players, like Jazzy Davidson, are eager to play in the iconic game on Tuesday. Following her selection for the game in January, Davidson expressed her excitement at the thought of playing in one of the most prestigious high-school all-star games, citing that it's always been a dream. She said:

Ad

The McDonald's All-American Game, I've just been dreaming of playing in that since as long as I can remember. I mean, I have friends all across the country that I'll get to see there, so I'm really excited to see all of them."

Davidson will be playing alongside fellow top-ranked prospects Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts, Grace Knox and Addison Deal, among others, representing Team West in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback