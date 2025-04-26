"USC is somewhere I can definitely see myself thriving at": Four-star WR high on Lincoln Riley's program after latest offer

Four-star wide receiver Luc Weaver is one of the newest targets of USC in the 2026 class. The Notre Dame High School (California) standout visited the Trojans on Thursday and he left with an offer from Lincoln Riley's program.
“The USC offer means a lot, especially since I am a hometown kid," Weaver told On3.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound wide receiver boasts a phenomenal frame and reliable hands, consistently securing passes within his range. His growing list of offers includes Minnesota, UCLA, Washington, Nebraska, Utah, Arizona State, Kansas and Boston College.
However, the offer from the Trojans carries significant weight.
"I feel extremely blessed and grateful for the offer," Weaver told 247Sports. "USC is somewhere I can definitely see myself thriving at."
Weaver also has official visits scheduled to Utah, Minnesota and Washington. He is the No. 47 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 30 recruit in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He caught 53 passes for 1084 yards and 10 touchdowns in the 2024 season.
USC is set to host multiple prospects this week
The USC coaching staff are preparing to welcome a star-studded group of recruits for their upcoming 'Trojans Olympics' event this week. Among the visitors are top prospects like quarterback Ryder Lyons, athlete Lamar Brown, tight end Mark Bowman, cornerbacks Elbert Hill and Davon Benjamin, athlete Jalen Lott and offensive tackle Malakai Lee.
The Trojans' 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 2 in the nation with 23 commitments and is in strong contention for the top spot. In an interview with 247Sports, Lincoln Riley expressed his excitement about the program’s recruiting surge, saying:
"I want you to put the word out there that we back up. USC is the place to be."
On top of the recruiting buzz, the Trojans are making waves in the 2025 NFL Draft. Defensive back Jaylin Smith has reunited with his former Trojans teammate, Caleb Bullock, as both now play for the Houston Texans.