Video: 16-year-old Baba Oladotun shows his hooping prowess in Session 2 action with Team Durant 17U

Baba Oladotun, the 6-foot-8 small forward from James Hubert Blake in Silver Spring, Maryland, has been turning heads with his performances. The 16-year-old is playing for Team Durant in the Nike EYBL Session Two in Memphis.

Ad

Oladotun displayed tremendous offensive prowess, powering through the defense to convert points in the paint and some shots from the 3-point line. Some of his highlights were uploaded by the official Instagram page of Team Durant on Wednesday.

"#1 Ranked 16-Year-Old Baba Oladotun GOES OFF in Session 2 playing on Team Durant’s 17U in Memphis," the captioned read.

Ad

Trending

Oladotun's team is eighth in the Merritt Division with a 3-4 record and a two-game losing streak. It commenced the second session of Nike EYBL with an 85-66 win against JL3. Oladotun scored 18 points on 7 of 15 shooting, including 2 of 6 from the 3-point line.

He added seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26:44 minutes on Friday.

Team Durant secured two back-to-back wins after a 90-65 victory against Jet Academy on Saturday. Oladotun recorded 18 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25:42 minutes. He shot 70.0% from the field, converted 2 of 4 from downtown and made both his free-throws.

Ad

However, the momentum stopped after an 85-69 loss against Vegas Elite, despite Oladotun's 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25:59 minutes. The team also lost to the NY Rens 70-67 on Sunday.

Oladotun recorded 11 points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 26:16 minutes. He shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 33.3% from behind the arc.

"One of the most elite HS players," NBA Trainer Chris Brickley on Baba Oladotun

NBA trainer Chris Brickley shared a practice video of Baba Oladotun on Monday. The small forward worked on shots from beyond the arc, and his game inside the paint.

Ad

"@babatheballer10 is one of the most elite HS players I’ve gotten to really lock in with over the years. #1 player in the Class of 2027," Brickley captioned. "Skillset continues to sharpen up, as you can see in the first clip he listens (first cut wasn’t game speed, but then once I said something he raised up game speed).

Ad

"Can score at all 3 levels! 6’9‼️ Still only 16‼️ S/O his father Ibrahim for believing in me and also at the same time has a great understanding of the game 🏁🏁 🎬 @nextsubject."

Oladotun still has two years to decide on his collegiate career. He has offers from several programs, including the UCLA Bruins, Maryland Terrapins, Howard Bison, Bryant Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats, among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More