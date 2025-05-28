Video: 4-star prospect Kev Thomas puts on stellar display with 2x NBA champ Kenny Smith's Jet Academy

Class of 2026 prospect kev Thomas is playing AAU basketball this offseason. The 6-foot-7 small forward represents two-time NBA All-Star Kenny Smith's Jet Academy in the Nike EYBL.

SLAM High School shared some of Thomas' highlights on Tuesday, where he threw down dunks, converted tough layups and knocked down 3-pointers. Thomas also played well on the defensive end, with Smith watching on the sidelines.

"4⭐ junior Kev Thomas was showing out with Jet Academy at EYBL Session 3! 🤧🔥 @thekevthomas @nikeeyb @_maxx_," the caption read.

Thomas' performances have been the silver lining in an otherwise underwhelming Nike EYBL session for Jet Academy. The team lost all 11 games and is at the bottom of the Merritt Division.

In the second session of the Nike EYBL, the team's biggest defeat was against Team Final on May 16, losing 68-44. Thomas recorded five points on 2 of 11 shooting.

He added seven rebounds, three steals and one block in 24:20 minutes. However, he improved his performance in Jet Academy's 80-78 loss to AZ Unity on Monday.

Thomas registered 21 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28:35 minutes. He shot 8 of 22, including 3 of 8 from beyond the arc and 2 of 4 free throws.

Thomas is the No. 60 prospect, the No. 22 small forward position in the 2026 class and the No. 16 prospect in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He played two seasons at Sagemont High School and averaged 16.4 points, 2.1 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks in 54 games.

Last season, he led the team to a 22-8 record and the state title, after they defeated Victory Christian Academy 84-59 on Feb. 27.

Auburn leads the race to sign Kev Thomas

According to On3, Thomas has received offers from Auburn Tigers, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Tennessee Volunteers, Mississippi State Bulldogs and California Golden Bears.

While he has not taken any visits, the On3 recruitment prediction machine puts Auburn as the frontrunners to land the small forward with a 25.8% prediction. The Tigers are followed by Georgia Tech with a 22.6% chance, Tennessee with a 19.4% probability and Mississippi State and California with a 16.1% prediction.

Thomas still has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

