Frankie McLain has been making waves at the Overtime Select Dream Tryouts, consistently impressing with her smooth 3-point shooting. On Thursday, Overtime Select highlighted her performance in an Instagram post, showcasing her signature long-range shot.

Ad

The post featured photos of McLain on the court, overlaid with the words “Frankie can’t miss.” It set the stage for the accompanying video, which captured McLain in action, effortlessly draining one 3-pointer after another during a game.

Ad

Trending

The OTE Dream Tryout is an event where a select group of players compete for a chance to earn a spot on one of the Overtime Elite (OTE) teams. Alongside McLain, 17 other basketball prospects were selected for this year’s tryout, including Adison Branch, Jada Lynch, Giaunni Rogers, Amaya Manuel, Cam Golston and Avery Arije.

The 6-foot-0 guard is a Class of 2026 prospect who just concluded her junior year with the St. Joseph Lancers. She hit a major milestone during the season by surpassing 1,000 career high school points, helping lead the Lancers to a 16-10 record.

Ad

Frankie McLain isn’t just making waves on the court; she’s also blowing up on social media. She’s become a viral sensation on TikTok, where she’s racked up over 700,000 followers.

Whether she’ll eventually get selected to play in the OTE remains to be seen.

“Let’s get it!!” 6-foot guard Frankie McLain is ready for the Birmingham EYBL Session 2

Beyond her high school season, Frankie McLain also plays AAU ball with the Midwest Elite Meanstreets Girls EYBL team. She’s gearing up to represent them again at the upcoming EYBL Session in Birmingham, happening from Friday through Sunday.

Ad

On Thursday, McLain gave her followers a heads-up about the upcoming session by sharing the details on her Instagram story. She added a caption that read:

“Let’s get it!! @mwehoops_eybl.”

VIDEO: 6’0 guard Frankie McLain displays impressive range with effortless 3-pointers. (Image via Instagram @frankie.mclain03)

McClain and the team will take on Performance Hawaii on Friday at 3:00 pm and Sports Academy Swish at 9:00 pm. They will then face Team Prime Nation and the Northwest Legends on Saturday, before closing out on Sunday against Mokan Elite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More